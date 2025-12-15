No KYC, 100x Leverage and 100% Deposit Bonus: BexBack Makes Crypto Futures Trading More Accessible for Global Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market continues to experience heightened volatility, crypto futures trading is increasingly becoming a preferred strategy for traders seeking short-term opportunities. Against this backdrop, BexBack Exchange announced the launch of its latest global promotion featuring No KYC registration, up to 100x leverage, a 100% deposit bonus, and a $50 welcome bonus for new users.

With spot market conditions becoming more unpredictable, many traders are turning to leveraged futures trading to capitalize on rapid price movements. BexBack aims to lower the entry barrier for both new and experienced traders by providing high capital efficiency, flexible risk management, and easy access without identity verification.

The Growing Appeal of 100x Leverage

Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital, increasing their exposure to market fluctuations. With 100x leverage, users can potentially amplify both profits and risks, making it a powerful tool in volatile environments. Market participants increasingly rely on leveraged instruments to trade both upward and downward price movements, improving capital efficiency and trading flexibility.

BexBack supports up to 100x leverage across major crypto futures pairs, giving traders the ability to engage dynamically with fast-moving markets while maintaining control over position sizing.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works

To help users increase their trading margin, BexBack offers a 100% deposit bonus that can be used as trading collateral. While the bonus itself cannot be withdrawn directly, it enables traders to open larger positions, improve margin sustainability during sharp market swings, and reduce liquidation risks. Any profits generated using the bonus are fully withdrawable, providing practical risk-adjusted support for futures traders.

In addition, new users can receive a $50 welcome bonus, further expanding their initial trading capital.

Key Advantages of the BexBack Platform

BexBack focuses on building a trading environment centered on speed, security, and accessibility. Key platform features include:

No KYC Required , allowing users to start trading immediately





, allowing users to start trading immediately Up to 100x Leverage for enhanced capital efficiency





for enhanced capital efficiency Zero slippage and zero spread execution





Demo trading accounts with virtual BTC for risk-free strategy testing





with virtual BTC for risk-free strategy testing Multi-device access via web and mobile platforms





via web and mobile platforms 24/7 multilingual customer support





Global reach across the U.S., Canada, and Europe





Affiliate program offering up to 50% commission





About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange headquartered in Singapore. The platform offers crypto perpetual futures trading with leverage up to 100x, supports over 50 digital assets, and operates under a U.S. FinCEN MSB registration. With more than 500,000 users worldwide, BexBack continues to expand its international presence while maintaining a commitment to transparent, user-friendly, and privacy-focused trading services.

As crypto markets enter a new phase of volatility, BexBack positions itself as a platform designed to help traders access opportunities with greater capital efficiency and operational flexibility.

Sign up now on BexBack — Break the 100x Leverage and KYC Barriers, Get Double Deposit Bonus and $50 Welcome Bonus Instantly

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

