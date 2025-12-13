BexBack Launches No-KYC Trading Campaign Featuring 100x Leverage and Double Deposit Bonus

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BexBack has officially launched a new trading campaign designed to help traders maximize opportunities in volatile crypto markets. The campaign features 100x leverage perpetual futures, a 100% deposit bonus , and a no-KYC onboarding process, offering traders a more flexible and capital-efficient way to participate in the market.

Why Do Investors Use High-Leverage Trading?

High-leverage trading is widely used by investors who want to amplify market exposure while committing less upfront capital. In fast-moving markets such as cryptocurrencies, leverage allows traders to benefit from price fluctuations without holding large spot positions.

Key advantages of high-leverage trading include:

Greater exposure with limited capital



The ability to profit from both rising and falling markets



Higher capital efficiency during short-term volatility



Faster execution of trading strategies



In periods of strong market momentum, leverage can significantly enhance trading outcomes when managed responsibly.

What Is 100x Leverage?

100x leverage allows traders to control a position worth up to 100 times their initial margin.

For example, with Bitcoin priced at $100,000, a trader using 100x leverage can open a position equivalent to 100 BTC with only 1 BTC of margin. For example, if your order is placed correctly and the market fluctuates by only 1%, your capital can double. This makes leverage a powerful tool in volatile markets.

This feature is especially useful for experienced traders who rely on precise risk management and short-term strategies.

What Is the Double Deposit Bonus and How Does It Work?

BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus doubles a user’s available trading margin.

If a user deposits 1 BTC, BexBack provides an additional 1 BTC as bonus margin, with the bonus capped at up to 10 BTC.

The bonus:

Cannot be withdrawn directly



Can be used to open larger positions



Helps strengthen margin levels during volatility



Allows traders to manage positions more flexibly



Importantly, profits generated from trades using the bonus can be withdrawn, making the bonus a practical tool rather than a cosmetic incentive.

What Makes BexBack Stand Out?





BexBack offers a combination of performance, accessibility, and global reach that sets it apart from traditional exchanges:

No KYC required for fast onboarding



Up to 100x leverage on perpetual futures



Zero spread and zero slippage execution



Support for 50+ major cryptocurrencies



Fast deposits and withdrawals



24/7 multilingual customer support



Affiliate program with up to 50% commission





These features are designed to reduce friction and give traders more control over their strategies.

About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering perpetual futures trading on BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, XRP, and more than 50 digital assets. Headquartered in Singapore, the exchange is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

BexBack currently serves over 500,000 users across more than 200 countries and regions, providing a secure, efficient, and user-focused trading experience.

Claim Your Bonus with BexBack

As crypto markets continue to evolve, traders are seeking platforms that combine flexibility, efficiency, and global accessibility. With 100x leverage, a 100% deposit bonus, and no KYC barriers, BexBack offers a compelling solution for traders looking to participate in the next phase of the digital asset market.

Traders can register with BexBack to begin their trading journey.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1936e52-fb4d-49b5-ad5e-71529f2bb721

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06eef59e-2ab8-4387-ba33-2257244ca7bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e47af2f4-7ba0-4c64-a4a9-31b5e147b91d