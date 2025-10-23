New Listings and Pending Sales Climb as Fall Market Gains Momentum

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key indicators such as new listings and pending sales increased in September while housing inventory across New York escalated for the seventh consecutive month, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

New listings of homes jumped 5.5 percent in year-over-year comparisons from 12,858 listings in September 2024 to 13,564 homes on the market last month. Pending sales also rose from 8,972 listings last September to 9,626 homes in September 2025 marking a 7.3 percent increase. Closed sales remained steady from 9,694 homes sold across the Empire State in September 2024 to 9,697 homes in 2025.

Inventory of homes escalated 4.1 percent in September from 30,035 units on the market in 2024 to 31,267 homes available in September 2025. This marks seven consecutive months of increasing housing inventory in the Empire State.

Mortgage rates showed signs of improvement heading into the fall. Freddie Mac reported the average 30-year fixed rate at 6.35 percent in September 2025, down from 6.59 percent in August 2025. A year earlier, in September 2024, the average rate stood at 6.18 percent.

Median sales prices across the Empire State continue to climb, inching up 3.0 percent from a median price of $415,000 in September 2024 to $427,628 in September 2025.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

