Closed Sales Climb as New York’s Housing Inventory Continues Its Upward Trend

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key housing indicators across New York State maintained positive momentum in October, as new listings, pending sales, and closed sales all increased while inventory expanded for the eighth consecutive month, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

Closed sales rose 3.2 percent, increasing from 9,949 homes sold in October 2024 to 10,265 sales recorded in October 2025. Pending sales also saw a boost, up 2.9 percent year-over-year comparisons from 9,795 accepted offers in October 2024 to 10,082 in October 2025. New listings inched up 0.4 percent, rising from 12,590 in October 2024 to 12,637 new homes hitting the market last month.

Housing inventory continued its steady upward trend, increasing 2.1 percent from 29,586 homes on the market in October 2024 to 30,213 available properties in October 2025. This marks eight straight months of expanding supply across the Empire State.

Median sales prices remained strong for sellers, rising 5.1 percent year-over-year from $410,000 in October 2024 to $431,000 last month.

Mortgage rates remained a key factor across the state. According to Freddie Mac, rates on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged out to 6.25 percent, down from 6.35 percent last month. By comparison, in October 2024 the average rate stood at 6.43 percent.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

