iHerb Appoints Juan Robledo as General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb, LLC, one of the world’s largest online retailers specializing in health and wellness, announced the appointment of Juan Robledo as General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Emun Zabihi, Robledo will lead iHerb’s regional strategy and operations as the company strengthens its presence in one of its priority growth markets.

With more than 14 years of leadership experience at premier e-commerce and retail companies, Robledo brings deep expertise in optimizing cross-border operations, driving strategic marketing initiatives, and scaling businesses for sustainable growth and profitability. His proven track record of transforming regional operations into high-performing businesses positions him to lead iHerb’s next phase of expansion across the MENA region.

“Juan’s exceptional experience driving e-commerce growth in complex regional markets makes him the ideal leader to guide iHerb’s go-forward strategy in MENA,” said Zabihi. “As we continue to scale our newly opened fulfillment center in Riyadh, his leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our growth, strengthening our local presence, and delivering the seamless, customer-first experience that iHerb is known for.”

Robledo most recently served as General Manager for Amazon Middle East, where he drove significant growth of the UAE Marketplace. Prior to that, he was CEO of Office Depot Spain, leading a successful turnaround of the business and expanding into new categories.

“It’s an honor to join iHerb at such a pivotal moment in its global journey,” said Robledo. “The MENA region is a vibrant, fast-growing market that holds enormous potential for health and wellness. I’m excited to work with iHerb’s talented team to build on the tremendous brand recognition and loyalty iHerb has built in the region to deliver even more innovation, accessibility, and value to customers.”

Robledo’s appointment coincides with iHerb’s expansion of its Riyadh, Saudi Arabia fulfillment center, which will significantly enhance speed, convenience, and service for customers across MENA. He will be based in the UAE, where iHerb has a dedicated marketing team focused on driving performance by creating culturally relevant experiences that deeply engage with health, wellness, and beauty enthusiasts throughout the region.

About iHerb

iHerb, LLC, is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves over 13 million global customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia, and Saudi Arabia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

