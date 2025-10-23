IBN Initiates Coverage of Safe and Green Holdings Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Safe and Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) , a diversified holding company focused on delivering innovative solutions across infrastructure, construction, energy, healthcare, and environmental sectors, has engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Safe and Green Holdings is advancing its energy strategy through Olenox Corp., a subsidiary focused on acquiring and reviving underutilized oil and gas assets. In May 2025, the company added 111 wells across 1,600 acres through an acquisition from Sherman Oil & Gas and affiliates. Olenox has since mobilized operations in Texas and has reached production levels of 55 barrels per day, with further increases expected from planned well restimulations.

In addition to Olenox, Safe and Green operates synergistic businesses across modular manufacturing, healthcare, and environmental technology. SG Echo, the modular manufacturing arm of Safe and Green Holdings, is consolidating its operations into a new Texas facility, sharing space with Olenox and streamlining logistics.

To learn more about Safe and Green Holdings, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SGBX

About Safe and Green Holdings Corp.

Safe and Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SafeandGreenHoldings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

