Amundi: success of the capital increase reserved for employees

The capital increase reserved for employees "We Share Amundi" (announced last September) was a success: Almost one employee out of two in the world, and more than two out of three employees in France, participated in this operation which proposed for the ninth consecutive year a subscription of shares with a discount. More than 2,500 employees in 15 countries have subscribed to this capital increase for an amount exceeding €43.4 million.

This operation, which is part of the existing legal authorizations voted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2025, reflects Amundi’s desire to involve its employees not only in the development of the company but also in the creation of economic value. It also contributes to reinforce employees' sense of belonging.

The impact of this operation on net earnings per share will be very limited: the number of shares created is 967,064 (0.47% of the capital before the transaction).

After this operation, employees will hold approximately 2.5% of Amundi’s capital, compared to 2.1% before operation.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.3 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,500 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

2 Amundi data as at 30/06/2025

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

