Sports.com Builds on 10 Million-View Milestone with Second Season of Hit LATAM Series Máximo Fútbol

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, today announced that Sports.com Studios LATAM will launch the highly anticipated second season of Máximo Fútbol following the resounding success of its debut season in Mexico.



The renewal comes on the back of exceptional audience engagement across Latin America and international markets, further solidifying Sports.com as a leading global destination for sports entertainment. Máximo Fútbol spotlights top athletes, teams, and rising stars within Mexico’s passionate football culture and quickly became one of the region’s most-watched original series on the Sports.com platform.

Season Two will introduce expanded storylines, new teams, and elevated production values — capturing the continued growth of Latin American football and its expanding influence on the global sports landscape. Filming is scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with a premiere targeted for April 2026, just two months before the FIFA World Cup.

“Season One of Máximo Fútbol proved there’s a massive appetite for authentic, local sports storytelling,” said Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media. “With local production, we’re doubling down on content that resonates globally while celebrating regional pride and passion. This next season builds on the engagement we’ve seen and sets the tone for our next phase of growth.”



Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media, added:

“Sports.com is gaining real momentum. Following record-breaking viewership of the Kerala Super League and the breakout success of Máximo Fútbol in Mexico, our global platform is connecting communities from Asia to Latin America. This is precisely the kind of synergy that defines SEGG Media’s strategy — scalable content, local relevance, and global reach.”



Miguel Sanchez, Producer of Máximo Fútbol, commented:

“The audience response to Season One exceeded all expectations. Máximo Fútbol has evolved beyond a show — it’s a celebration of Mexico’s spirit, sport, and community. We’re thrilled to bring even more energy, drama, and inspiration in Season Two.”



The LATAM expansion follows SEGG Media’s accelerating global growth trajectory, including more than 10 million total views from the first three weeks of Kerala Super League matches across Sports.com’s international distribution network. Together, these successes highlight SEGG Media’s integrated, revenue-generating ecosystem which unites live sports, original programming, and interactive fan experiences within a single, scalable entertainment platform driving engagement with the goal of building shareholder value.

Season One of Máximo Fútbol is available today on Sports.com.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

For additional information, visit www.seggmediacorp.com .

