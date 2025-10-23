Howard Community College Earns National FamilyU Seal for Exemplary Support of Student Parents

COLUMBIA, MD, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College has been awarded the prestigious FamilyU Seal, a national certification recognizing higher education institutions that are actively investing in student-parent success.

Presented by Generation Hope, the Family U Seal recognizes institutions across the country that demonstrate excellence across four pillars of student-parent support: data, people, policy, and culture.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful to our college community,” said HCC President Daria J. Willis, who has championed student-parent initiatives since taking her appointment in 2021. “I am grateful for the hard work of our Family U team and their strong commitment to seeing student parents thrive.”

HCC’s flagship Parent Scholars Program provides academic, social, and financial empowerment to 148 students annually, with a waitlist demonstrating its high demand. In 2024, HCC established the Faculty, Administrators, and Staff Task Force to formally address student-parent concerns. This initiative led to the college’s first-ever comprehensive children-on-campus policy, providing reasonable access to campus spaces while supporting academic success through flexible attendance guidelines.

HCC’s commitment also extends to physical and cultural infrastructure. The college has created dedicated family study rooms in its campus library and Academic Center for Excellence. Campus enhancements include lactation rooms, expanded parent and family parking spaces and food pantry access, and diaper-changing stations throughout buildings.

The college has also expanded access through early registration, with all Parent Scholars Program participants receiving automatic priority registration and other interested student parents able to access the program through a simple online form.

Survey data from 124 student parents in HCC’s Yearly Evaluation of Services by Students (YESS) shows that 71.8% feel they have access to the resources needed to care for their children. Student parents at HCC maintain an average GPA of 2.8, compared to the general student average of 2.6, demonstrating academic persistence despite competing responsibilities.

“In order for higher education to spark real stability and prosperity for more families, this movement must continue to grow. We are thrilled to honor these campuses and nonprofits with this prestigious national recognition through the FamilyU Seal program—champions that are elevating student parents and opening true pathways for them to succeed in college and beyond,” said Nicole Lynn Lewis, Founder and CEO of Generation Hope.

Howard Community College’s student-parent work has garnered national attention. The college was featured in the Ascend at Aspen Institute’s “Raising Up” documentary and recognized by the Annie E. Casey Foundation for its innovative support model.

“Howard Community College is the best place to be,” said Jocelyn Vera, a student parent. “As a single mother, the Parent Scholars Program benefits me immensely because I get advisors who truly want me to be successful. They provide resources on and off campus, allowing me to stress less and focus on my studies.”

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.

