Momcozy Partners with March of Dimes to Champion Maternal and Infant Health at Inaugural Collective Bruncheon

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a trusted brand dedicated to supporting mothers through every stage of their journey, proudly participated as a Supporting Sponsor of the March of Dimes Collective Bruncheon: Connecting for Mothers, Transforming Communities, held on October 17, 2025, at Current at Pier 59 in New York City. This inaugural event gathered more than 150 attendees, including healthcare professionals, maternal health advocates, nonprofit leaders, and media, to spotlight collaborative efforts in improving maternal and infant health outcomes across the U.S.





Organized by March of Dimes—a national leader with over 87 years of experience in maternal and infant health—the Bruncheon served as a platform to unite industry and advocacy partners around shared goals. March of Dimes is widely recognized for its work in research, education, and policy, and supports more than 50,000 families annually through its NICU Family Support program in over 70 hospitals nationwide. The event also featured fellow sponsors such as Johnson & Johnson, The Honest Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and The Bump as well as national partners such as Clearblue, Pampers, Goldbug and CVS Health, reinforcing a collective commitment to the well-being of mothers and babies.





More Than a Sponsor: Momcozy’s Hands-On Support for Moms

As a Supporting Sponsor, Momcozy actively contributed to the event experience through a series of meaningful on-site engagements. Central to the brand’s participation was its interactive “Together, We Bloom” flower wall activation, designed to visually and emotionally capture the spirit of collective care. Guests were invited to messages of encouragement and support for mothers and families, then place them on a vibrant floral wall—a symbolic expression of how communities grow stronger when they uplift one another.

In addition to the activation, Momcozy provided curated product gifts for all attendees, showcasing its thoughtfully designed solutions that support moms in real, practical ways—from pregnancy through postpartum. These products were featured in the event’s official gift bags, allowing guests to experience the brand’s commitment to comfort, functionality, and care firsthand.

In partnership with March of Dimes, Momcozy helped amplify the event’s message through co-branded storytelling and digital content, extending the impact to a wider audience.

This hands-on involvement not only brought Momcozy’s mission to life in a tangible way but also offered attendees a memorable and heartfelt experience, reinforcing the idea that when we care for moms, we help entire communities bloom.

Driving Impact Through Meaningful Partnership

Momcozy’s participation in the March of Dimes Collective Bruncheon represents a defining step in the brand’s evolution from a maternal product provider to a purpose-driven advocate for maternal and infant well-being. This partnership underscores Momcozy’s ongoing commitment to turning values into action, using its platform to support not just individual moms, but the broader maternal health community.

By engaging in open dialogue with healthcare leaders, advocates, and mission-aligned organizations, Momcozy strengthened its role as a credible and trusted voice in the maternal wellness space. The collaboration also contributes to real-world impact — helping to raise awareness of pressing maternal health challenges while empowering mothers through education, community support, and accessible care.

For attendees and the wider audience, this partnership represented more than brand alignment — it reflected a shared commitment to real change. Through expert insights, personal stories, and meaningful connection, the event created space for awareness and empowerment. It also showed how leading organizations can come together to drive progress in maternal health — not just through words, but through action.

Looking Ahead: Supporting Moms, Shaping the Future

The Collective Bruncheon was more than a one-day event — it was a reflection of what’s possible when mission-driven organizations come together with a shared purpose. For Momcozy, it affirmed a simple but powerful belief: when moms are supported, families thrive.

As Momcozy continues to grow, so does its commitment to supporting mothers — through every stage of life, from preconception to postpartum and beyond. That mission will continue to guide every product, partnership, and initiative, ensuring that moms everywhere feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy-Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump brand, has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

Contact: Phoebe Xiao, pr@momcozy.com