White Rock Investment Partners Strengthens Global Presence with UAE Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Rock Investment Partners, the global investment firm founded by entrepreneur and investor Chase Ergen, today announced the opening of its new office in the United Arab Emirates. This marks a significant step in the firm’s mission to bridge capital, innovation, and strategic collaboration between the United States and the Middle East.

The UAE office will serve as White Rock’s regional headquarters, anchoring partnerships with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and institutional investors across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The expansion aligns with the UAE’s national vision to foster innovation-driven growth across digital finance, advanced technology, and defense industries.

The move follows the growing MENA presence of White Rock’s portfolio companies, including DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ: DEFT | Cboe Canada: DEFI), which recently opened its own Dubai office to expand institutional access to regulated digital asset products. This shared footprint reflects White Rock’s strategic commitment to building an interconnected global ecosystem for fintech and frontier technology investment.

“The UAE has become a bridge between two of the world’s most forward-thinking investment ecosystems,” said Chase Ergen, Founder of White Rock Investment Partners. “We view this expansion as a partnership in innovation, bringing advanced technologies and capital collaboration between the United States and the Middle East. The UAE’s leadership in fintech, space, and defense technology makes it an ideal hub for global investment in the next decade.”

White Rock Investment Partners invests at the intersection of fintech, defense, and advanced technologies, mobilizing capital and partnerships to drive innovation with lasting impact. The new UAE base will enhance White Rock’s ability to source, structure, and scale investments that strengthen cross-border collaboration and technological exchange.

About White Rock Investment Partners

White Rock Investment Partners is a global investment firm focused on transformative opportunities in technology, defense, and fintech. With offices in the United States, Switzerland, and now the UAE, White Rock partners with exceptional founders, strategic investors, and institutional partners to accelerate innovation and long-term value creation across key markets.