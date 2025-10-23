Securities Fraud Investigation Into Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Western Alliance Bancorporation (“Western Alliance” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WAL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Is The Investigation About?

On October 16, 2025, Western Alliance disclosed information about one of its credit relationships, including that the Company had initiated a lawsuit alleging fraud by a borrower in failing to provide collateral loans in first position, among other claims.

The subject lawsuit claims, among other issues, the borrower breached a business loan and security agreement by forging title policies related to the lien on properties underlying several loans.

On this news, Western Alliance’s stock price fell $8.52, or 10.81%, to close at $70.32 on October 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

