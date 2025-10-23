Award-Winning Film An Inconvenient Study Sparks Global Debate on Vaccine Safety and Chronic Disease

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning film An Inconvenient Study has been seen by millions following its global premiere on October 12th, sparking international discussion and debate about vaccine safety, scientific transparency, and the alarming rise in chronic illness among America’s children.

Produced by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and Emmy Award–winning journalist Del Bigtree, the film investigates an unpublished vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated study conducted within the prestigious Henry Ford Health System.

In 2016, Bigtree challenged Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford, to conduct a rigorous comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated children and to publish the results regardless of outcome. Dr. Zervos accepted, conducted the study, and later declined to submit it for publication. On hidden camera, he admits, “I think it’s a good study... but publishing something like that — might as well retire. I’d be finished.”

Following widespread media coverage, including criticism from Henry Ford, The Conversation, and Stat News, ICAN has released a response addressing their criticisms.

“We address these criticisms not because we must,” said ICAN in its published statement, “but because science demands debate. Every study should be challenged, discussed, and improved — without fear of professional reprisal.” Read the full response at https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/criticisms

A Call for Scientific Transparency

An Inconvenient Study exposes the broader public health crisis that has seen rates of chronic illness in American schoolchildren soar from roughly 12% in 1986 to over 50% today. The film urges greater transparency, independent research, and true informed consent in public health policy.

“This isn’t about being pro or anti anything,” said Bigtree. “It’s about asking why our kids are so sick — and ensuring science remains open to honest inquiry.”

An Inconvenient Study is now available to stream globally, free of charge, at AnInconvenientStudy.com .

ICAN’s response to media criticisms can be found HERE.

