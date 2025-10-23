SERVPRO Extends National Title Sponsorship of Firefighter Challenge League Through 2029

GALLATIN, Tennessee, and ROGERSVILLE, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servpro Industries, LLC ("SERVPRO"), a leader in property cleanup, restoration, and construction, announced today a three-year extension of its national title sponsorship for the Firefighter Challenge League (FCL) through the 2029 season. This extended partnership reinforces SERVPRO's ongoing commitment to supporting first responders and their dedication to physical fitness, training, and overall well-being.

The Firefighter Challenge League is a premier sports event organization that hosts competitive events, promoting firefighters' physical fitness and mental toughness while showcasing their skills and commitment to the communities they serve. Touted by ESPN as "the toughest two minutes in sports," the FCL continues to reach new heights in promoting fitness, camaraderie, and the spirit of competition among firefighting professionals nationwide.

"Our partnership with the Firefighter Challenge League has been incredibly rewarding, and we're proud to extend our commitment through 2029," said Brett Ponton, Chief Executive Officer, Servpro Industries, LLC. “Firefighters embody strength, resilience, and a commitment to serving and protecting communities. Their dedication aligns with our values, and we strive to support those who help keep our communities safe. The extension of this partnership reflects our appreciation and support for the heroic work firefighters perform every day.”

“On behalf of the Firefighter Challenge Championship Series and the thousands of firefighters who compete in the SERVPRO Firefighter Challenge League, we are honored to continue our partnership with SERVPRO as our naming rights sponsor for the FCL,” said Russell Jackson, CEO of the Firefighter Challenge League. “This renewed commitment reflects SERVPRO’s unwavering belief in America’s First Responders — the extraordinary men and women whose grit, athleticism, and camaraderie define our sport. Their support is more than a sponsorship; it’s a strategic investment in the growth of our league formed specifically for firefighters nationwide. We are deeply grateful for SERVPRO’s continued dedication to the heroes who protect and serve our communities every day.”

As the national title sponsor, SERVPRO is prominently featured in FCL events, including branding on competition equipment, uniforms, and event materials. Additionally, SERVPRO provides support through educational resources and materials that promote fire safety and awareness.

The partnership between SERVPRO and the Firefighter Challenge League reinforces SERVPRO’s commitment to supporting first responders. SERVPRO’s partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) helps support first responders and their families nationwide through various programs such as direct financial assistance, disaster response donations, bereavement grants, college scholarships, and even toys at the holidays. SERVPRO is also the title sponsor of the National First Responder Day ceremony hosted by FRCF in New York City’s Times Square annually, which recognizes outstanding public servants for their heroism and bravery.

Additionally, SERVPRO is also the title sponsor of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, which celebrates firefighters and all first responders everywhere who risk their lives to protect our communities. Through a partnership with ESPN Events, numerous first responders are recognized during college football bowl games across the country for their service and sacrifice.

For more information about SERVPRO and the Firefighter Challenge League, visit servpro.com and firefighterchallenge.com.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 55 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,300 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to help make it “Like it never even happened.”

About Firefighter Challenge League

The Firefighter Challenge League is a premier organization that hosts competitive events, promoting the physical fitness and mental toughness of firefighters while showcasing their skills and commitment to the communities they serve. The FCL provides a platform for firefighters to demonstrate their capabilities in a challenging and competitive environment.

