Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ("Telex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/Telix-Pharmaceuticals-Limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 22, 2025, Telix disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, "seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company's disclosures regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic candidates." On this news, Telix's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.70 per ADR, or 10.44%, to close at $14.58 per ADR on July 23, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising