Blazpay Crypto Presale Phase 2 Nears 75% Completion as Bitcoin Faces Worst October Since 2015

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the broader crypto market faces turbulence, Blazpay is charting a completely different course. Its Phase 2 Crypto Presale has surged past 72% completion, raising over $795,000 and capturing investor attention amid Bitcoin’s worst October in a decade. The project’s $0.0075 entry price is turning heads, especially as the price is set to jump soon to $0.009375. In a landscape dominated by high valuations, Blazpay’s low-cost access and high-upside narrative are driving its reputation as the Next Crypto Coin to Explode.





Bitcoin and Ethereum may dominate headlines, but Blazpay is dominating momentum. While both legacy coins have faced notable downturns this month, Blazpay’s rapid presale progress underscores where investor enthusiasm is shifting. Analysts tracking Which Crypto Will Explode in 2025 are now ranking Blazpay among the Best 100x Crypto contenders.

With the presale timer ticking down, Phase 2 of Blazpay’s launch is becoming one of the fastest-selling events in the market. As investors move to secure allocations before the price increase, Blazpay’s momentum signals a new direction for retail and institutional participants hunting scalable DeFi opportunities.

Blazpay: The Low-Entry Powerhouse Redefining 2025’s Crypto Presale Landscape

Blazpay’s rise is no coincidence. Its ecosystem blends AI execution, DeFi integration, and multichain connectivity, creating a hub that caters to traders, developers, and investors alike. What separates Blazpay from other projects is its low-cost entry, an element increasingly rare among top-tier digital assets. As Bitcoin trades above $108,000 and Ethereum nears $3,879, Blazpay provides a fractional entry point that doesn’t compromise on technology or utility.

By fusing accessibility with innovation, Blazpay’s Crypto Presale has positioned itself as a realistic gateway to exponential returns. The project’s ongoing success story has many asking not “if,” but “how far” it can go, with investors eyeing the Next Crypto Coin to Explode as Phase 3 approaches.





Multichain Power and SDK Integration

Blazpay operates across multiple leading blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Polygon, giving users seamless, low-fee interoperability. Its advanced Software Development Kit (SDK) empowers developers to build dApps and DeFi solutions across supported chains with minimal friction. This versatility makes Blazpay stand out as a Best 100x Crypto contender in a market crowded by single-chain projects.

Gamified Rewards, Perpetual Trading & Unified Services

The platform’s gamified ecosystem rewards engagement, with over $200,000 already distributed to early users through quests, staking, and community milestones. Blazpay’s perpetual trading feature allows on-chain leveraged positions, while its unified dashboard integrates wallet management, payments, and cross-chain transfers a model that merges central exchange capabilities with decentralized control. This innovation is key in discussions about Which Crypto Will Explode in 2025.

AI Assistant: The Future of Smart Crypto Trading

Blazpay’s built-in Conversational AI Assistant changes how investors interact with DeFi. The assistant provides real-time updates, predictive analytics, and liquidity tracking, allowing users to make decisions with the precision of institutional tools. This feature has made Blazpay one of the most talked-about names among early-stage Crypto Presale participants.

$2,000 Investment Scenario: From Entry to Explosion

Imagine entering Blazpay’s Crypto Presale with just $2,000 at the current price of $0.0075 per token, securing roughly 266,667 BLAZ. Once the presale transitions to $0.009375, the allocation value already rises to over $2,500. Upon listing, if Blazpay achieves even conservative targets of $0.20–$0.30, that same position could grow to $53,000–$80,000. In bullish breakout conditions, crossing $0.50+ could push potential returns past $130,000, illustrating why investors view Blazpay as the Best 100x Crypto for 2025.

Price Prediction: Countdown to the Next Crypto Coin to Explode

Currently priced at $0.0075 in Phase 2, Blazpay’s next jump to $0.009375 marks a crucial window for early entry. Analysts estimate short-term post-listing targets between $0.15 and $0.25, with medium-term projections climbing toward $0.40–$0.50 depending on adoption metrics. With its combination of AI technology and DeFi functionality, Blazpay is emerging as one of the top picks under the Which Crypto Will Explode in 2025 radar.





Bitcoin News: $108,590 and Counting – Market Turmoil Breeds Opportunity

Bitcoin is currently trading near $108,590, showing mild daily gains after one of its toughest months since 2015. October’s 5% decline has been attributed to the U.S.–China tariff standoff, reduced liquidity, and an early-month flash crash that sent BTC tumbling from $122,500 to under $110,000. Despite the volatility, accumulation signals are emerging, with retail and mid-tier wallets increasing their holdings, setting the stage for a possible late-month recovery. Still, compared to Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar capitalization, Blazpay’s small-cap advantage and Crypto Presale positioning offer far higher growth potential.

Ethereum Update: $3,879 and Stabilizing – A Setup for Rotation Toward New Players

Ethereum trades around $3,879, slightly recovering from its early October drop from $4,400 to $3,500. With a $466 billion market cap, ETH continues to dominate smart contract ecosystems, though investors seeking asymmetric gains are rotating into presales like Blazpay. While Ethereum remains a strong long-term hold, it lacks the explosive short-term potential that has made Blazpay one of the most anticipated launches under the Next Crypto Coin to Explode spotlight.

Conclusion: Market Giants Stumble, Blazpay Ascends as 2025’s Best 100x Crypto

As Bitcoin and Ethereum navigate macro turbulence, Blazpay continues to rise, crossing 72% sold, $795K raised, and with only days remaining before its price increase. Investors hunting for Which Crypto Will Explode in 2025 are rallying toward the Crypto Presale that combines accessibility, innovation, and AI-driven utility. The window to secure a low entry before the next phase closes is narrowing, positioning Blazpay as not just the Next Crypto Coin to Explode, but potentially the Best 100x Crypto heading into 2025’s bull cycle.





Join the Blazpay Community:

Website - https://blazpay.com

Twitter - https://x.com/blazpaylabs

Telegram - https://t.me/blazpay

About Blazpay:

Blazpay merges AI execution, perpetual trading, gamified rewards, and multichain services into a single DeFi hub. With its Phase 2 presale at $0.0075 live, Blazpay stands out among new AI crypto coins as the best crypto coin to buy now, offering retail and institutional investors a chance at significant early gains while Bitcoin and XRP consolidate in a competitive landscape.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Blazpay. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13ae427b-dd2b-4365-b9ff-851a05d2af9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1b9a9ca-4dd9-49bf-a36e-20c741b20ae7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86a40df-d62d-4628-b463-004d80cdc935

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2737c81-ada3-4534-a9dc-e3effa7491ab