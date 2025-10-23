Fall for Science: The Tech Interactive Unveils New Exhibits, Laser Shows, and Spooky STEAM Fun

San Jose, CA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive, Silicon Valley's premiere science and technology center, invites visitors to Fall for Science with a full lineup of innovation, imagination, and discovery. From brand-new exhibits and mind-blowing laser shows to iconic IMAX films and Halloween fun for the whole family, The Tech is the Bay Area’s ultimate destination for hands-on science and exploration.





Discover What’s New: Innovation in Bloom and Climate Quest

The Tech Interactive is thrilled to debut two inspiring new exhibits that showcase how creativity and technology can help shape a better future. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for these exhibits was held Saturday, Oct. 18 with Senator Dave Cortese.

Innovation in Bloom is a two-story interactive exhibit where ideas come to life. Launch balls into the air and watch them race through twisty tubes and zoom past blooming flowers and local animals as they come rolling down. At the bottom, visitors can build their own ball tracks and collaborate with friends to unlock a giant “brainstorm” of balls falling down in an epic downpour. It’s all about playing and experimenting as creativity blooms and ideas soar.

Opening alongside it, Climate Quest, made possible by California Senator Dave Cortese, is an arcade-style game where players make impactful everyday choices about food, water, wildlife, and mindful consumption as they navigate familiar spaces like home and school. Inspired by The Silicon Valley Kids Climate Club, the game reminds players that they have the ability to take actions, big and small, to fight climate change. As the levels scale from personal to community to global, players discover the positive impacts of their decisions and leave with new knowledge, a sense of empowerment, and concrete actions to make a difference.

“These two exhibits perfectly capture The Tech’s spirit of curiosity and optimism,” said Erica Barreto, Vice President of Exhibits at The Tech Interactive. “They show how play and exploration can spark big ideas, and how each of us can use creativity and collaboration to shape a better future.”

LASERS! at The Tech

Downtown San Jose just got a whole lot brighter! The Bay Area’s only IMAX Dome Theater is now home to LASERS! at The Tech, a brand-new, permanent installation bringing dazzling laser shows weekly to the heart of Silicon Valley

This high-energy fusion of music, light, and technology transforms The Tech’s iconic dome into a full-sensory spectacle. Powered by state-of-the-art Laser Fantasy Rainbow FX projectors and Pangolin FB4 laser controllers, each show explodes with color and motion, synchronized to the sounds of artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Daft Punk, and Bad Bunny.

“LASERS! at The Tech brings an entirely new dimension of creativity and fun to our Dome theater,” said Natalie Alvanez-Taylor, Vice President of Engagement and Experiences at The Tech Interactive. “We’re thrilled to make laser shows a permanent part of The Tech’s lineup, and of San Jose’s vibrant nightlife.”

Fall/Winter Schedule:

Oct. 25: Laser Halloween (Multiple Artists)

Nov. 8: Daft Punk and Beatles

Nov. 15: Bad Bunny

Dec. 6: Holiday Magic

Dec. 13: Laser Taylor Swift

Spooky Science Fun: Tech or Treat and Halloween Workshops

This October, The Tech becomes a playground for mad scientists of all ages! Families can celebrate the season with Tech or Treat and two hands-on Spooky Science Workshops that mix creativity, curiosity, and just the right amount of fright.

Tech or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tech or Treat returns with a day full of safe, family-friendly Halloween excitement. Guests can trick-or-treat through the museum, visit the Mad Scientist Lab, enjoy Halloween-themed laser shows, and participate in spooky STEAM activities designed for all ages. It’s the perfect first trick-or-treat experience for tiny explorers! Costumes encouraged, curiosity required.

Tickets: General Admission $38 Adults, $28 Child/Senior/Student

Spooky Solar Critters Workshop

Creepy Crawlies, Haunted Bugs, and Solar-Powered Scares!

Join us on the roof for a frightfully fun, hands-on experience where science meets the supernatural. Build your own solar-powered spooky critter that comes to (after)life with the power of the sun!

Perfect for mad scientists of all ages (under 9 must be paired with an adult).

Dates: Oct. 25 and 26 at 3 p.m.

Tickets: Members $7, Non-members $10 (General Admission required for non-members)

Spooky Candy House Engineering

Put your eerie engineering skills to the test as you design a haunted candy house that must withstand a monstrous “earthquake” test. All materials (including candy!) provided, and guests are invited to bring leftover Halloween candy in November for extra building fun.

Dates: Oct. 26 at 12 p.m.; Nov. 1 & 2 at 3 p.m.

Tickets: Members $7, Non-members $10 (General Admission required for non-members)

Big Screen Adventures: New Films at The Tech IMAX Dome

Experience larger-than-life storytelling on the Bay Area’s only IMAX Dome Theater, as The Tech expands its lineup this season with new and classic films that inspire awe, adventure, and nostalgia.

New Educational Documentaries:

Free with admission to The Tech Interactive

New! Wild Rescue

New! Space: The New Frontier

Hollywood Blockbusters

Oct. 30: Back to the Future: 40th Anniversary

Nov. 21–30: Wicked: For Good

With exciting new exhibits, mind-blowing IMAX experiences, and a full lineup of hands-on fun, fall for science at The Tech Interactive. Parking is just $5 with validation at the Convention Center and 2nd and San Carlos garages, making it easier than ever to plan your visit. For tickets and hours, visit www.thetech.org and discover why innovation is always in season at The Tech.





About The Tech Interactive



The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

