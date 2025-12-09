Polar Play Days Winter Celebration Returns to The Tech Interactive

San Jose, CA, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive is buzzing with winter energy with the return of a new season of Polar Play Days, which brings a flurry of hands-on science, creativity, and festive fun to downtown San Jose. The celebration, which runs through Jan. 4, offers visitors an inspiring way to learn and play together throughout the holiday season.





This year’s program features a fresh lineup of activities designed to spark curiosity, encourage experimentation, and make hands-on science San Jose’s new holiday tradition. Guests will find something new to explore every time they visit.

Polar Play Days Highlights

Winter WonderLabs (Dec. 20-21 & Dec. 28): Create a snowstorm in a jar, craft whimsical mushroom snowballs, and explore simple circuits by combining LEDs with conductive dough to bring your own custom character to life.

Merry Makerspace: STEAM up your festive spirit as Tech Studio transforms into a cheerful holiday workshop featuring rotating pop-up activities you can create and take home.

Polar Play Sock Skating (Dec. 20 - Jan. 4): Slide across the Sock Skating Rink, build ice castles, and take some time to relax in the Chill Zone.

To view the daily schedule and register for activities, visit The Tech Interactive website.

Immersive IMAX Experiences

Polar Play Days admission includes a ticket to one of the many daily IMAX documentaries, including Antarctica, Arctic: Our Frozen Planet, or Everest. Extend your visit with feature films like The Shining (Dec. 12 & 14), Avatar: Fire and Ash (Dec. 18 - Jan. 4), and LASERS! Holiday Magic (Dec. 6 - Jan. 3) or LASERS! Taylor Swift (Dec. 13). The IMAX Dome Theater at The Tech Interactive features an immersive 900 square-foot screen and 13,000 watts of digital surround sound!

Event Details and Ticket Information

Tickets for Polar Play Days and the IMAX Dome Theater are available online and at the door. For more information, visit The Tech Interactive’s website.





About The Tech Interactive



The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.







