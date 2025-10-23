Arteris to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2025 on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: +1-800-717-1738 International Toll: +1-646-307-1865

Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

Investor Contacts

Arteris

Nick Hawkins

Chief Financial Officer

ir@arteris.com