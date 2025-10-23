FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Granite Falls, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Granite Falls, NC.

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Granite Falls offers a growing population base and a central location between Asheville, Charlotte, and the Piedmont Triad. Its stable housing demand and strong regional connectivity make it an attractive market for long term investment and sustained community growth.

This acquisition expands FG Communities’ presence in the Catawba Valley region, a historically significant hub for furniture making, textiles, and food processing. Today, the area boasts a diversified economy driven by advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and education, making it an attractive and stable market for long-term growth.

“This acquisition reflects our continued strategy of expanding in markets that align with our long-term vision,” said Kyle Cerminara, Chairman and Co-Founder of FG Communities. “Granite Falls and the broader Catawba Valley region offer the stability and growth characteristics that make for strong, sustainable communities. This is exactly the kind of opportunity we’re focused on building.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 62 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

