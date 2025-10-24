Federal Reserve Fintech Conference Launches AI-Driven DeFi Era

 | Source: BC DEFI BC DEFI


Washington D.C., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The U.S. Federal Reserve held its first-ever Payment Innovation Conference, emphasizing the role of AI computing and decentralized finance (DeFi) in shaping the future of global finance.

Governor Christopher Waller introduced the concept of a “streamlined master account,” allowing stablecoin issuers and digital payment firms to directly access the Fed’s payment system. This move signals a shift toward digitally integrated finance, acknowledging regulated digital finance as a core part of the U.S. monetary system.

Key Highlights of the Conference

The Federal Reserve highlighted the growth of AI-driven payment systems, the accelerating stablecoin regulation, the inevitable tokenization of assets, and the integration of AI with blockchain as the key elements driving the future of decentralized finance.

BC DEFI: AI Computing Power Meets Decentralized Finance

BC DEFI is positioned at the forefront of AI-driven decentralized finance.
By combining AI computing with DeFi, BC DEFI enables users to earn up to 0.8% daily yield and provides $20 welcome rewards to new users.

Key Advantages

AI Efficiency – Transparent, automated resource allocation.

Decentralized Security – Smart systems ensure secure asset management.

Global Settlements – Stablecoin-based transactions enable near-instant cross-border payments.

Easy Participation – Simple registration with automated returns.

Getting Started

1. Visit https://bcdefiai.com  

2.Click “Sign Up” to create your account 

3.Log in to claim your $20 reward 

4.Choose an AI computing plan to start earning up to 0.8% daily yield

The platform automatically manages task distribution and yield settlement, allowing users to easily engage with AI-powered decentralized finance in a secure and transparent environment.

The Future: AI as the New Financial Engine

With the Federal Reserve’s push toward innovation, BC DEFI is paving the way for a future where AI and DeFi converge, driving the next phase of global fintech.

Official Website: https://bcdefiai.com

Business Inquiries: info@bcdefiai.com
New User Reward: $20 sign-up bonus + up to 0.8% daily yield
Global Verification System: Secure • Transparent • Intelligent




Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                BC DEFI

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                BCDEFI
                            
                            
                                BTC
                            
                            
                                ETH
                            
                            
                                DOGE
                            
                            
                                SOL
                            
                            
                                XRP
                            
                            
                                AI
                            
                            
                                RWA
                            
                            
                                passiveincome
                            
                            
                                cryptoinvestment
                            
                            
                                digitalwealth
                            
                            
                                ETFinflows
                            
                            
                                defi
                            
                            
                                DeFiEarnings
                            
                            
                                Blockchain
                            
                            
                                web3
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading