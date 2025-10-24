Faraday Future Announces Strategic Cooperation with RAK Motors to Oversee FX Super One Sales and Services in the UAE, Building a Complete Production-to-Service Ecosystem In the UAE

The cooperation with RAK Motors marks full market readiness for FX Super One’s entry into the UAE.



RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a strategic cooperation with RAK Motors, a Ras Al Khaimah-based automotive dealer. Under this cooperation, RAK Motors is authorized to provide sales, delivery, and after-sales services for the FX Super One in the UAE region.

RAK Motors, a long-established automotive distributor based in Ras Al Khaimah, has extensive experience in representing global automotive brands such as Toyota and Nissan. Under the cooperation, FF has authorized RAK Motors as its exclusive agent for the UAE market for up to one year, subject to special cases. They will oversee the full spectrum of sales and after-sales operations for the FX Super One in the UAE, covering both commercial and individual customers. This includes vehicle display and test-drive management, order fulfillment and delivery, and comprehensive after-sales and customer care services, all executed in close collaboration with and under the guidance of FF.

The strategic cooperation marks a significant milestone for FF — establishing a complete end-to-end ecosystem in the UAE that spans production, manufacturing, sales, and service for the FX Super One. Currently, FF UAE is building an international team of elite professionals. In May 2025, Faraday Future took possession of its Ras Al Khaimah regional facility and operations center in the UAE. Covering 108,000 square feet, the facility integrates offices, production workshops, and operational hubs, jointly supporting both the FF and FX brands. The facility will empower the Company to meet the diverse needs of customers across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with the potential to expand into European and North African markets.

“This cooperation with RAK Motors marks the completion of all necessary preparations for FX Super One’s official entry into the UAE market. It also represents another key advancement in FF and FX’s Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy,” said FF Executive Vice President and Head of UAE, Tin Mok. “The Middle East will serve as a critical springboard for FF and FX’s future expansion into Europe, Africa, and other global markets.”

On October 28, Faraday Future will host the FX Super One Middle East Final Launch Event, “Super One, Palace of Intelligence,” at the Armani Hotel Dubai – Burj Khalifa. The first batch of FX Super One vehicles is scheduled for delivery in November 2025. This is a key step in its expansion to markets outside the U.S. and a pivotal moment in FF and FX’s “Three-Pole” strategy.

The event will be livestreamed on FF.com starting at 8:15 am PDT on October 28 at the following links:

English (Global) - https://www.ff.com/us/FX-SuperOne-UAE/

English (Middle East Area) - https://www.ff.com/ae_en/FX-SuperOne-UAE/

Chinese - https://www.faradayfuturecn.com/cn/FX-SuperOne-UAE/



ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/ .



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding future FX production, delivery and sales, as well as FF and/or FX expansion to additional international markets, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.



Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to secure agreements with OEMs to sell FX vehicles in the Middle East and elsewhere; the ability of OEMs and suppliers to timely delivery products and parts to the UAE; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale in the Middle East and elsewhere; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.



