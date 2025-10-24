Quadient Expands European Open Locker Network with Launch in Italy

The open locker network model brings unique and unified approach to first and last mile services for Italian consumers, retailers, and carriers





Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections, today announced the launch of the Parcel Pending by Quadient open locker network in Italy, a strategic milestone in its European expansion.

Italy, one of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce markets in Southern Europe, is forecast to grow from $110.35 billion in 2025 to $178.6 billion by 20301, driven by mobile commerce, digital payments, government incentives for digital transformation and strong growth in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services and digital wallets. In this context, Quadient’s carrier-agnostic locker network delivers a scalable solution to meet rising expectations for more convenience in parcel delivery, collection, and returns.

Quadient’s focus on quality, vision and service excellence has made it a market leader in the U.S. and Japan. Now firmly established in the UK, France, and other European markets, Quadient distinguishes itself from proprietary locker systems limited to a single carrier. Its open model serves all carriers and service providers, enabling parcel delivery and returns while also supporting value-added services such as click and collect for online orders, luggage and key storage, and pharmacy prescription pickup.

“Our vision is to create the most accessible locker network in the market, one that seamlessly connects consumers, carriers, and retailers through a single, high-quality infrastructure,” said Benoit Berson, chief solution officer, Parcel Automation at Quadient. “Italy’s fast-growing e-commerce market and appetite for innovation make it the ideal environment to bring our proven model to life. By consolidating multiple services into one open network, we are not just improving logistics, we are reimagining the customer experience across the first and last mile.”

To ensure broad adoption, Quadient is establishing strong partnerships with major carriers and retailers in Italy, and plans to install lockers in high-traffic locations. This collaborative approach extends service coverage, giving consumers more flexible options for deliveries and returns while helping businesses offer more sustainable logistics solutions.

At the heart of the initiative, Quadient’s patented locker technology integrates advanced hardware, intuitive software, and cloud-based operational monitoring, allowing carriers to manage and track parcels in real time, and provide consumers with real-time updates on their parcel deliveries. Features such as the award-winning drop-box functionality, label printing, and compact compartments for smaller items ensure a smooth experience for all users. With more than 26,000 units already deployed worldwide and a goal of reaching 40,000 units by 2030, Quadient continues to simplify first and last mile delivery, and create customer-focused experiences across markets.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

Global Press Relations Manager

+1 203-301-3673

jscolaro@quadient.com

Kiley Ribordy, Walker Sands

Senior PR Director

quadientpr@walkersands.com

1 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/italy-ecommerce-market

Attachment