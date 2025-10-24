CoinEx Launches Fixed Savings: Enjoy Industry-Highest APYs with Stable Returns





HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is thrilled to announce the launch of CoinEx Fixed Savings . With the crypto market facing frequent fluctuations and uncertainty, CoinEx Fixed Savings stands out as a low-risk, fixed-term investment option that allows users to earn steady returns while keeping risks under control.

By offering multiple lock-up periods, it helps users plan idle funds more efficiently and enjoy steady yields with guaranteed redemption terms. It’s a safe haven for idle assets, providing peace of mind amid market turbulence.

Industry-Highest APYs: Make Your Crypto Work Harder

CoinEx Fixed Savings sets a new benchmark in the market with the industry-highest APYs, with different lock period users can enjoy high return steadily:

USDC: 6.5-7% APY

USDT: 6.5-7% APY

ETH: 3-3.5% APY

BTC: 2-2.5% APY

For more information, please visit Official Announcements







How to access

App: Home > More > Fixed Savings

Web: Navigation Bar > Earn > Fixed Savings >>





Why Choose CoinEx Fixed Savings?

Industry-Highest APYs: Enjoy top-tier returns unmatched across the market.

Enjoy top-tier returns unmatched across the market. Low-Risk & Predictable: Fixed terms ensure stable, transparent earnings.

Fixed terms ensure stable, transparent earnings. Flexible Lock-Up Options: Choose the term that fits your investment plan — from short to long durations.

Choose the term that fits your investment plan — from short to long durations. Integrated with CoinEx Earn: Build a long-term habit of smart crypto wealth management through the CoinEx Earn ecosystem.





Start Earning More with CoinEx Today

Guided by its positioning as “Your Crypto Trading Expert,” CoinEx is dedicated to providing secure, convenient, and user-friendly trading services to users worldwide. Join CoinEx Fixed Savings now and unlock the most competitive APYs in the industry. Let your crypto grow with CoinEx.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

