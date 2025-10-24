Hayati® Expands “Warm Night” Project to Support People Through Cold Season Across the UK

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of World Homeless Day, 10 October 2025, Hayati® reaffirms its commitment to addressing the pressing issue of homelessness by continuing its “Hayati® Warm Night”, a nationwide project to distribute sleeping pods across major British cities.





Manchester marks the first stop on Hayati®’s autumn tour, which has already supported rough sleepers across the region. The project will continue in the coming weeks, with further distribution planned in multiple areas. By providing support directly to those in need, Hayati® aims to offer warmth and protection during the coldest nights of the year to the UK’s most vulnerable communities.

Hayati®’s commitment to social responsibility is grounded in sustained, practical action. Take this project as an example: the Hayati® team has been on the ground for some time and will continue its efforts.

The brand's initiative aimed at offering practical assistance and raising awareness of the severity of the issue. The project also aims to encourage the wider public to engage in conversation around compassion and support.





Hayati® always believes true progress comes when brands stand alongside communities, offering consistent care and support. With the Warm Night project, the brand is showing that small acts of care, delivered consistently, can make a real difference. On World Homeless Day, Hayati® stands alongside with those calling for greater awareness and action.

The organisation will maintain this project through October to prepare for winter. This would be a long-term project, ensuring the continued delivery of thousands more sleeping pods nationwide.





About Hayati®

Hayati® is a UK consumer electronics brand that celebrates the art of living well. Rooted in British style and sensibility, Hayati® creates authentic, innovative products that light up everyday life and reflect a refined modern living. As a brand born in the UK, Hayati® is devoted to giving back to the British community. Through actions such as the "Warm Night" project, Hayati® is committed to enriching lifestyles and making a lasting, positive contribution to society.

Hayati Official Website: Hayati® | Enjoy Hayati® Enjoy Life | Hayati® Pro Max+



Company Name: PAX Innovations Limited

Contact Person: INFO HE

Email: info@pax-in.com

Country: UK

City: London

Website: https://hayativapor.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691b414a-46e7-4f6d-87af-30eb753a0fdd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcf28512-5827-4824-8462-fc48d6a000d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d224b790-d926-4a58-91fc-bc2ec9170f50