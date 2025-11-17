Warm Nights, True Comfort: Hayati® Brings Care to Those Facing the Cold

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cold air sweeps across the UK, lots of people are still spending long nights on the street, facing unsafe and uncomfortable conditions. As the initial phase of Hayati® Warm Night project, the brand has provided hundreds of sleeping pods to the homeless, sharing warmth, comfort and kindness during cold nights, reminding us that small acts of care can have a profound impact.





Since its launch, the project has reached communities in Manchester, London and Birmingham. The Hayati® team worked on the streets to ensure support reached those most in need. The sleeping pods provided practical protection from the elements and a sense of care that recipients had long been missing. Beyond immediate warmth, the project has helped foster a sense of solidarity, ensuring that vulnerable communities gain greater visibility.





Hayati® regards this project as integral to its broader vision of creating a world where care and compassion are embodied not only in brand value, but also in actions. Through initiatives like Warm Night project, the brand is committed to extending the care and consideration embodied in its products to those in greatest need. And by delivering warmth directly to those in need, Hayati® illustrates how thoughtful, sustained actions can enhance everyday life.





With the colder months approaching, Hayati® Warm Night will continue expanding to more cities, ensuring that more people receive sleeping pods and practical support. Hayati®’s commitment goes beyond a single project: it is a long-term vision where lifestyle, innovation and social responsibility converge to improve lives and strengthen community cohesion, and bring care full circle, returning love to those who need it most.

About Hayati®

Hayati® is a UK consumer electronics brand that celebrates the art of living well. Rooted in British style and sensibility, Hayati® creates authentic, innovative products that light up everyday life and reflect a refined modern living. As a brand born in the UK, Hayati® is devoted to giving back to the British community. Through actions such as the "Warm Night" project, Hayati® is committed to enriching lifestyles and making a lasting, positive contribution to society.

Company Name: PAX Innovations Limited

Contact Person: INFO HE

Email: info@pax-in.com

Country: UK

City: London

Website: https://hayativapor.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/250ec582-6892-495a-97da-668c6ceaa287

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13c83427-b881-4443-a9b3-34e7bfd06af4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fdaefb7-aff4-4d4e-bbb8-87d41807e209