Toobit Reinforces Multi-Layered Security with SlowMist Full-Suite Testing





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces an upgrade to its security defenses by engaging SlowMist, a world-leading Web3 security firm, for a full-suite security audit.

SlowMist, a firm with deep expertise in blockchain security, will conduct an in-depth audit of Toobit's entire platform infrastructure. This examination, covering the web platform and APIs, is designed to mitigate vulnerabilities across all layers, guaranteeing Toobit traders both maximum fund security and an uninterrupted trading environment.

“In the crypto space, security is a continuous, evolving process,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “We are dedicating resources to ensure our security framework is not just robust, but a multi-layered, verifiable shield against the industry’s rapidly evolving threats. Our traders deserve the highest level of trust, and we are delivering it.”

This is the latest move in Toobit’s proactive, multi-auditor security strategy. By building upon recent, successful penetration tests from premier auditor Hacken, Toobit guarantees its traders the highest level of verifiable asset protection.

The final report from SlowMist will provide Toobit with actionable insights to further harden its systems, ensuring the platform remains a safe and reliable environment for its global user base amidst a constantly evolving threat landscape.

The cryptocurrency sector saw losses surge to $2.17 billion by mid-2025, exceeding 2024’s total. This escalating threat landscape, driven by a shift toward exploiting operational and procedural failures over smart-contract bugs, necessitates a defense-in-depth approach.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

