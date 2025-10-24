Wright Flood Announces Agreement To Acquire Assets of Poulton Associates LLC

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright National Flood Insurance Company (“Wright Flood”) announced today that its affiliate, Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC, an operating company of Arrowhead Programs, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Poulton Associates LLC (“Poulton”), one of the top providers of private flood insurance in the nation. This strategic acquisition makes Wright Flood the largest provider of flood insurance in the United States. The transaction is expected to close in November 2025, subject to certain conditions.

Poulton Associates, headquartered in Salt Lake City, owns and operates the web platform, www.CATcoverage.com, and has been a leader in provisioning risk services since 1989. The organization provides coverage through its popular National Catastrophe Insurance Program (NCIP) as well as other insurance offerings.

“This is an exciting day,” said Blake Poulton, president of Poulton Associates. “By bringing our complementary teams together, the future of flood looks ‘Wright.’ ”

Wright Flood, the nation's leading provider of federal flood insurance, is widely recognized for its 40 years of industry experience and long-standing commitment to supporting agents and policyholders, especially at the time of a loss.

Wright Flood CEO and Chief Program Advocate Patty Templeton-Jones said, “We look forward to welcoming the Poulton team. Our organizations share a similar culture and a dedicated focus on providing comprehensive flood insurance and related protections to policyholders. The combination of our teams will enable us to deliver greater value to our customers, while also increasing the number of properties covered by flood insurance.”

“Poulton has long been recognized as one of the top companies in the flood insurance space,” said Tom Kussurelis, president of Arrowhead Programs. “Together, Wright Flood and Poulton will present the largest and most comprehensive flood insurance offerings in the market. The combined knowledge will continue to provide a critical insurance solution for policyholders facing very real flood risks and help ensure that claimants get back on their feet when they really need the help – after a loss.”

“Our offerings are complementary, and producers and customers stand to benefit,” Poulton added. “It’s a true win-win and we look forward to all we’ll accomplish, together.”

Marissa Skinner, Poulton’s managing director, said she is confident this partnership represents an exciting evolution for both companies.

“By joining forces with Wright Flood, we can amplify our commitment to innovative risk solutions and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners,” Skinner said. “Together, we’re building a stronger foundation for the future of flood insurance.”

About Wright National Flood Insurance Company

Wright Flood, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown Inc., operating within Arrowhead Programs, is the largest flood insurance provider in the nation, offering federal, excess and private flood insurance with leading industry specialization, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing the service customers deserve. Wright Flood enjoys a strong reputation for excellence with FEMA and participates on industry councils and advisory boards in Washington, D.C., to strengthen the flood program that serves 4.7 million flood policyholders. Agents and consumers may visit us at wrightflood.com and wrightfloodadvice.org. To find an agent, call (866) 373-5663.

About Arrowhead Programs

Arrowhead Programs, a division of Arrowhead Intermediaries, offers one of the largest portfolios of insurance program business worldwide, spanning commercial, personal, professional liability, public entity, and specialty insurance. In collaboration with top-rated insurance companies, our managing general agents (MGAs) and managing general underwriters (MGUs) deliver a diverse suite of niche offerings designed to meet the specialized needs of policyholders. For more information, please visit ArrowheadPrograms.com.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and conditions, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

