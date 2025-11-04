Wright Flood completes the acquisition of Poulton Associates, LLC

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright National Flood Insurance Company (“Wright Flood”) today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the insurance operations Poulton Associates, LLC.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Company

Wright Flood, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown Inc., operating within Arrowhead Programs, is the largest flood insurance provider in the nation, offering federal, excess and private flood insurance with leading industry specialization, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing the service customers deserve. Wright Flood enjoys a strong reputation for excellence with FEMA and participates on industry councils and advisory boards in Washington, D.C., to strengthen the flood program that serves 4.7 million flood policyholders. Agents and consumers may visit us at www.wrightflood.com and wrightfloodadvice.org. To find an agent, call (866) 373-5663.

About Arrowhead Programs

Arrowhead Programs, a division of Arrowhead Intermediaries, offers one of the largest portfolios of insurance program business worldwide, spanning commercial, personal, professional liability, public entity, and specialty insurance. In collaboration with top-rated insurance companies, our managing general agents (MGAs) and managing general underwriters (MGUs) deliver a diverse suite of niche offerings designed to meet the specialized needs of policyholders. For more information, please visit ArrowheadPrograms.com.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and conditions, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Investors

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer, Brown & Brown

(386) 239-5770