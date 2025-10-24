GURU Organic Energy continues its record-breaking streak on Amazon Prime Days in October

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, is proud to announce its solid performance during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days event, with the Company significantly outperforming the overall energy drink category in both markets.

GURU continued to achieve strong unit sales growth during the Prime Day event, with units up 42% in the United States and 11% in Canada compared to last year's record-breaking performance. This strong momentum reflects growing consumer demand for GURU's clean, organic energy drinks and the Company's continued success in raising brand awareness through strategic ecommerce initiatives.





Outperforming the Category

GURU's performance during Prime Big Deal Days significantly exceeded overall category sales. According to third-party market data from Stackline2, the total energy drink category declined 4% in Canada during the event period, while GURU achieved 11% growth. In the U.S., where the total energy drink category grew 6%, GURU's 42% growth rate was seven times the category average, demonstrating continuous online market share gains and consumer preference for organic, clean-label energy alternatives.

Strategic Positioning and Best-Selling Products

GURU achieved prominent first-page placements across key search terms in both markets. On Amazon.ca, the Company maintained top positions across both branded and competitive keywords, with the GURU Zero Variety Pack ranking #2 overall in the energy drink category.

On Amazon.com, GURU achieved its second-best sales day ever, driven by strong consumer response to its clean, plant-based lineup and compelling Prime Exclusive Deals across all SKUs. The Company earned top placements for multiple category keywords, with strong sales across its leading SKUs, including GURU Zero, Lite, and Punch.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, commented: “Once again, GURU's performance during Amazon's tentpole events reinforces the strength of our brand and our differentiated proposition in the energy drink category. Achieving 42% growth in the U.S., while the category grew only 6% — and delivering one of our best-ever sales days on Amazon.com — validates our strategy and product positioning. Our double-digit growth on both sides of the border demonstrates that consumers continue to embrace Good Energy that's better for them and better for the planet. We're especially proud to see our GURU Zero lineup driving conversion and bringing new customers into the brand. This momentum positions us well as we head into the critical holiday season with exciting new ecommerce initiatives and promotional plans."

Looking Ahead

Building on this success, GURU is implementing new initiatives in the U.S. ecommerce channel designed to expand reach and accelerate customer acquisition. The Company has exciting promotional plans in place for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, along with a refreshed brand look and feel launching before year-end.

These strategic initiatives, combined with GURU's strong product portfolio and growing brand recognition, position the Company to capitalize on the upcoming holiday shopping season and drive continued growth in the rapidly expanding organic energy drink segment.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit www.guruenergy.com or find us on Amazon.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors, which are discussed in greater detail under the “RISK FACTORS” section of the annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2024: management of growth; reliance on key personnel; reliance on key customers; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as geopolitical developments, global inflationary pressure or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; inflation; revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and distributors and/or their ability to manufacture and/or distribute GURU’s products; seasonality; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; history of negative cash flow and no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; repurchase of common shares; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; changes in government policies and international trade regulations; termination of the PepsiCo distribution agreement and the return to a direct distribution model; accounting treatment of the PepsiCo warrants; conflicts of interest; consolidation of retailers, wholesalers and distributors and key players’ dominant position; compliance with data privacy and personal data protection laws; management of new product launches; use of third-party marketing, including celebrities and influencers; review of regulations on advertising claims, as well as those other risk factors identified in other public materials, including those filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to management or that management currently deems to be immaterial could also cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions as at the date they were made, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that management anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the business, financial condition, or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and management does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

