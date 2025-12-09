GURU Organic Energy Continues Its Record-Breaking Streak on Amazon During Black Friday-Cyber Monday

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, is proud to announce its most dominant Amazon performance to date during Black Friday–Cyber Monday (BFCM), delivering record results and significantly outperforming the overall energy drink category across North America.

GURU delivered outstanding growth during the 12-day promotional event from November 20 to December 1, with units up 94% in Canada and 73% in the United States compared to last year's performance. This remarkable momentum reflects surging consumer demand for GURU's clean, organic energy drinks and validates the Company's strategic ecommerce initiatives heading into the critical holiday season.

November 2025 has become GURU's strongest month ever on Amazon in both markets, marking a significant milestone in the Company's ecommerce growth trajectory.

DRAMATICALLY OUTPERFORMING THE CATEGORY

GURU's performance during Black Friday and Cyber Monday significantly exceeded overall category growth. According to third-party market data from Stackline, the total energy drink category grew 21% in Canada during the event period, while GURU achieved 94% growth – more than four times the category rate — the widest performance gap GURU has achieved versus the category on any tentpole event. In the U.S., where the total energy drink category grew 40%, GURU's 73% growth rate was nearly double the category average, demonstrating continued online market share gains and strong consumer preference for organic, clean-label energy alternatives.

In Canada, GURU secured the #2 position with a 21.3% market share during the event period, further reinforcing its standing as a category leader.

DOMINANT MARKET POSITIONING

GURU achieved prominent first-page placements across key search terms in both markets, with four GURU products ranking in the Top 10 for the energy drink category in Canada. The Company maintained top positions across branded, category, and competitive keywords, with its Zero and Lite variety packs driving strong conversion among both new and existing customers.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, commented: “Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday performance marks another major milestone in GURU's ecommerce growth story. Achieving 94% growth in Canada–where we're now firmly established as the #2 brand in the category–and 73% growth in the U.S. during this critical shopping period validates our strategy and demonstrates the strength of consumer demand for Good Energy that's better for them and better for the planet.

“What’s particularly compelling is that we nearly doubled the category growth rate in the U.S. and outpaced it by more than four times in Canada. GURU isn’t just growing with the category—we’re capturing meaningful market share from competitors.

“We're also encouraged by the strong performance of our Zero lineup, which continues to resonate with health-conscious consumers seeking sugar-free options without artificial sweeteners.

“This momentum, combined with expanding distribution and rising brand awareness, positions GURU to continue leading the category’s shift toward cleaner, organic energy drinks in 2026 and beyond.”

STRATEGIC MOMENTUM HEADING INTO 2026

Building on this record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday performance, GURU continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing organic energy drink segment. The Company's strategic focus on ecommerce excellence, combined with its differentiated product portfolio and growing brand recognition, positions GURU to capitalize on continued consumer demand for cleaner, healthier energy drink alternatives.

The exceptional growth during this high-traffic shopping period also reflects the effectiveness of GURU's enhanced digital marketing and optimized promotional strategy, which delivered improved customer acquisition while maintaining strong profitability metrics—momentum the Company aims to amplify in 2026.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit www.guruenergy.com or find us on Amazon.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com strat.eko

Francois Kalos

francois.kalos@guruenergy.com

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended October 4, 2025, All Channels, Canada vs. same period a year ago.

2 Stackline Atlas, Total Energy Drinks Segment, Amazon US and Amazon Canada Unit Sales, 2 weeks ending November 29, 2025 vs same weeks a year ago.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef37b927-ea98-4dcd-878d-b31e2b6126cc