Alpha Modus Rings Up 7‑Eleven for Eight Counts of Patent Infringement

Alpha Modus filed suit in the Eastern District of Texas alleging that 7‑Eleven’s AI‑powered checkout, camera analytics, digital signage, and mobile systems infringe eight patents from Alpha Modus’s retail‑intelligence portfolio.

Alpha Modus, Corp., a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), announced today that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against 7‑Eleven, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Marshall Division). The complaint, filed on October 22, 2025, asserts eight patents from Alpha Modus’s AI retail‑engagement portfolio and alleges infringement across 7‑Eleven’s smart checkout and in‑store intelligence stack, including scan‑and‑go/cashierless concepts, mobile app and rewards flows, store‑camera computer vision analytics, digital signage/retail media, and point‑of‑sale/inventory orchestration.





The asserted patents include Alpha Modus’ ’571, ’890, ’880, ’120, ’731, ’550, ’121, and ’718 patents. The complaint alleges that these innovations cover core capabilities such as sensor‑driven audience measurement, behavioral analytics, targeted content delivery, dynamic pricing and offer orchestration, planogram and shelf compliance, and closed‑loop measurement tying real‑world exposure to transactions.

Filed: October 22, 2025 | Venue: U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division

Alpha Modus is accelerating a broader enforcement campaign to protect its IP leadership in AI-powered retail intelligence. The company has brought a series of patent infringement actions addressing in-store computer vision, contextual retail media, and real-time decisioning technologies used by large retailers and their technology partners — including cases against Kroger, Cooler Screens, RetailNext, Mood Media, Allerin Tech, Creative Realities, MNTN, Lowe’s, and Sensormatic / Johnson Controls. Each action reinforces the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure fair licensing and accountability across the retail technology ecosystem.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and enhanced relief for willful infringement, as well as injunctive relief. The case was filed in the Eastern District of Texas, a venue long recognized for efficiently adjudicating complex patent disputes.

Accused 7‑Eleven systems (as alleged in the complaint) include:

Smart checkout: scan‑and‑go and cashierless checkout concepts

7‑Eleven mobile app experiences including rewards, offers, and in‑app checkout flows

Store‑camera networks and computer‑vision analytics for dwell, pathing, and audience measurement

Digital signage/retail media systems and content targeting engines

Point‑of‑sale, inventory, and pricing orchestration connected to in‑store analytics

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) builds AI‑powered retail intelligence technologies that connect sensing, decisioning, and engagement in physical stores. The company’s patent portfolio spans computer vision, behavioral analytics, contextual advertising, pricing and promotions, and closed‑loop measurement. Alpha Modus partners with retailers and integrators to deliver secure, scalable systems that make stores smarter, faster, and more profitable. Learn more at alphamodus.com.

