Thrombectomy Devices Market Size Worth USD 3.29 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thrombectomy devices market size is expected to be worth over USD 3.29 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 1.76 billion in 2025, growing at a strong CAGR of 7.21% between 2025 and 2034. A rising number of skilled professionals and healthcare facilities in emerging countries, rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, technological innovation in thrombectomy devices, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders are driving the growth of the market.



Thrombectomy Devices Market Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the global thrombectomy devices market was valued at USD 1,640 million in 2024.

It is projected to reach USD 3,290 million by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 34% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period of 2025-2034.

By product type, the mechanical/fragmentation thrombectomy devices segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application type, the cardiovascular thrombectomy segment will hold the largest market share of 70% in 2024.

By application type, the peripheral thrombectomy segment is the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By end-user type, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024.



What are the Thrombectomy Devices?

The thrombectomy devices market refers to the production, distribution, and use of thrombectomy devices, which a medical instrument, like rhyolitic or suction devices, used to remove blood clots during percutaneous coronary interventions (PPCI). A thrombectomy is a surgery to remove a blood clot from an artery or vein. The procedure can restore blood flow to vital organs. A thrombectomy device is a medical tool used to remove blood clots (thrombi) from blood vessels, aiding in the treatment of conditions like stroke, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism.

Thrombectomy is a mechanical interventional procedure by which a blood clot or thrombus is removed under image guidance using endovascular devices. A thrombectomy is a surgical or interventional treatment to remove blood clots in an artery or vein to help restore blood flow through blood vessels.

What are the Major Applications of Thrombectomy Devices?

Ischemic Stroke Treatment - These devices are critical for removing clots from cerebral arteries in acute ischemic stroke cases. Prompt intervention can significantly reduce brain damage and long-term disability.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) - Thrombectomy is used to eliminate large clots in deep veins, especially in the lower limbs. This helps prevent life-threatening complications like pulmonary embolism and post-thrombotic syndrome.

Pulmonary Embolism (PE) - Mechanical thrombectomy offers a minimally invasive option to remove clots from pulmonary arteries. It is particularly useful for high-risk patients or those unsuitable for thrombolytic drugs.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) - In PAD, thrombectomy devices restore blood flow in blocked peripheral arteries, often in the legs. This reduces the risk of limb ischemia and improves mobility and quality of life.

Dialysis Access Clot Management - These devices help clear clots from arteriovenous (AV) fistulas and grafts used in hemodialysis. Maintaining access patency is crucial for effective and uninterrupted dialysis treatment.



What are the Major Trends of the Thrombectomy Devices Market?

Rising Incidence of Stroke and Vascular Diseases : The global burden of ischemic stroke, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis is increasing, driving urgent demand for effective clot removal solutions. Thrombectomy offers faster recovery and better outcomes compared to traditional therapies.



: The global burden of ischemic stroke, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis is increasing, driving urgent demand for effective clot removal solutions. Thrombectomy offers faster recovery and better outcomes compared to traditional therapies. Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Procedures : Minimally invasive catheter -based thrombectomy is becoming the standard due to fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, and improved patient comfort. This trend is accelerating adoption in both emergency and elective care settings.



: Minimally invasive -based thrombectomy is becoming the standard due to fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, and improved patient comfort. This trend is accelerating adoption in both emergency and elective care settings. Technological Innovations in Device Design : Advancements such as next-gen stent retrievers, aspiration catheters, and real-time imaging integration are enhancing efficacy and safety. These innovations are making procedures more precise and accessible for a wider range of patients.



: Advancements such as next-gen stent retrievers, aspiration catheters, and real-time imaging integration are enhancing efficacy and safety. These innovations are making procedures more precise and accessible for a wider range of patients. Expanding Indications Beyond Stroke : Thrombectomy devices are now used in treating pulmonary embolism, peripheral artery disease, and dialysis access clots. This expansion increases their clinical value and market potential across specialties.



: Thrombectomy devices are now used in treating pulmonary embolism, peripheral artery disease, and dialysis access clots. This expansion increases their clinical value and market potential across specialties. Improved Reimbursement and Regulatory Support: Regulatory bodies and insurers are recognizing the benefits of thrombectomy, resulting in faster approvals and broader coverage. This has encouraged more hospitals and clinicians to adopt these technologies in standard care.



Thrombectomy Devices Market Opportunity

Integration of AI and Robotics

Integrating artificial intelligence and robotics will be an opportunity for the thrombectomy devices market. As compared to traditional laparoscopic surgery, it offers reduced tumors, improved dexterity, and improved visualization, leading to many benefits for patients. These include reduced time, faster recovery times, less blood loss, and smaller incisions. AI-based robots can make decisions, learn from experiences, and retrieve data. These capabilities significantly improve their versatility and effectiveness in sectors like domestic, transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing services.

Robotic surgery offers several benefits to patients compared to open surgery, including reduced discomfort & pain, shorter hospitalization, faster recovery time, and return to normal activities. AI systems can create patient-specific simulations, enabling surgeons to practice on digital copies of actual patients before performing real procedures.

Thrombectomy Devices Market Challenges

Strict Regulations

A stringent regulatory scenario can limit the market. Thrombectomy can currently only be used to treat patients with blood clots in the brain’s large central vessels. It cannot be used to treat hemorrhagic strokes. It can benefit some patients whose clots are too big to be removed by thrombolysis.

Thrombectomy complications also include groin and retroperitoneal hematomas that can occur at the puncture site, vessel perforation and dissection can occur, stenosis at the thrombectomy site can also occur as complications from thrombectomy, and dislodging of embolic material distal to the occlusion. The main limitation of thrombolysis is failure to reperfuse.

Scope of Thrombectomy Devices Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.64 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.76 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3.29 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 7.21% Largest Market North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-use, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Why Does North America Dominate the Thrombectomy Devices Market in 2024?

North America held the largest share of the thrombectomy devices market in 2024, with a share of 34%, because of significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, technological innovation, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, a growing elderly population, and a rise in cardiovascular disorders in the region. In the United States, 3 classes of mechanical thrombectomy devices were cleared by the Food and Drug Administration: stent retrievers in 2012, coil retrievers in 2004, and aspiration devices in 2008.

North America is experiencing increased prevalence of stroke and cardiovascular disorders. The robust support in launching of novel mechanical and aspiration-based system and establishment of hub-and-spoke stroke network are emerging in the regional market. Additionally, the presence of key market players like Medtronic and Stryker fueling innovations in thrombectomy devices.

What is the U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market Size?

The U.S. thrombectomy devices market size is valued at USD 480 million in 2025 and is projected to cross USD 920 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.41% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Thrombectomy Devices Market Trends

The U.S. dominates the regional market accounting for the majority of the region's share. This leadership is attributed to the country's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of stroke and cardiovascular diseases, and a robust reimbursement environment. The presence of leading device manufacturers and extensive clinical research networks further reinforce the U.S.'s position as the market leader in thrombectomy procedures.

Asia Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years due to early detection, rising awareness, growth in healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, innovation in technology, and an increasing senior population in the region. India launched its first locally developed mechanical thrombectomy device to treat ischemic stroke and reduce dependency on imports.

Asia has experienced rapid growth in the geriatric population and prevalence of stroke, driving the need for innovative and advanced thrombectomy devices. The strong focus of Asian local manufacturers on technological advancement in devices such as aspiration catheters and stent retrievers is fueling this growth.

China Thrombectomy Devices Market Trends

China leads the regional market due to a combination of factors that create a strong foundation for market growth. The country has a rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure supported by increasing investments in advanced medical technologies and hospital modernization.

The prevalence of vascular diseases such as ischemic stroke, deep vein thrombosis, and peripheral artery disease is rising significantly in China, driven by an aging population, urbanization, and lifestyle changes. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare accessibility and quality, such as expanding insurance coverage and funding for advanced treatment facilities, have accelerated the adoption of thrombectomy procedures.

Thrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation Outlook

Product Type Outlook

Which Product Type Segment Dominated the Thrombectomy Devices Market?

The mechanical/fragmentation thrombectomy devices segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Mechanical thrombectomy catheter devices have been demonstrated to be beneficial in removing thrombolic occlusions in small-scale trials.

Treatment of patients with acute ischemic strokes using mechanical thrombectomy devices has yielded both higher rates of revascularization and superior clinical outcomes when compared with medical therapy with intravenous thrombolytics alone.

Application Outlook

Which Application Leads the Thrombectomy Devices Market?

The cardiovascular thrombectomy segment led the market in 2024 with a share of 70%. A cardiovascular thrombectomy procedure can restore blood flow to vital organs like the kidneys or the brain, intestines, arms, and legs, and reduce the risk of death or permanent disability if performed promptly.

A thrombectomy is a type of cardiac surgery that is used to remove blood clots that are trapped in arteries and veins. These clots can prevent the normal flow of blood throughout the body and cause life-threatening conditions like an acute stroke or a pulmonary embolism.

The peripheral thrombectomy segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Peripheral thrombectomy is designed to remove the clot from veins and arteries in the peripheral vasculature and for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Patients who undergo thrombectomy experience instant relief from symptoms of rapid heartbeats, headache, stroke, etc. Peripheral venous disease (PVD) is a circulation disorder that affects veins.

Veins are blood vessels that return blood to our heart. Peripheral venous disease occurs when the veins that carry oxygen-poor blood back to the heart from the extremities become damaged or blocked. Although this condition can occur anywhere throughout the body, it mostly frequently occurs in the arms and legs.

End-use Outlook

What Made the Hospitals Segment Lead the Thrombectomy Devices Market?

The hospitals segment led the market in 2024, due to its benefits include that it is a conducive place for people who require treatment for their illness. It also plays an important role in the community. A community will not be complete without the presence of a hospital. A hospital is a community center for health and wellness. Hospital management systems digitize and centralize operations, improving efficiency and patient care. They provide valuable data insights, improve communication among staff, reduce errors, and automate administrative tasks.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Ambulatory surgical center benefits include predictable scheduling, reduced stress, less time required for surgery, convenience & accessibility, safety, and lower cost of care. Ambulatory surgical centers are reshaping healthcare by offering patients a faster, safer, and more affordable alternative to hospitals. They deliver same-day surgeries with high-quality outcomes and personalized care.

Top Companies in the Thrombectomy Devices Market

Abbott Laboratories - Abbott offers vascular and peripheral thrombectomy solutions , with devices designed to efficiently remove thrombus from blood vessels and restore blood flow, particularly in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and venous thromboembolism.



- Abbott offers vascular and peripheral thrombectomy solutions with devices designed to efficiently remove thrombus from blood vessels and restore blood flow, particularly in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and venous thromboembolism. Acandis GmbH - Acandis specializes in neurovascular thrombectomy devices , offering advanced stent retrievers and microcatheters focused on the treatment of acute ischemic stroke through mechanical clot retrieval in cerebral arteries.



- Acandis specializes in neurovascular thrombectomy devices offering advanced stent retrievers and microcatheters focused on the treatment of acute ischemic stroke through mechanical clot retrieval in cerebral arteries. AngioDynamics - Known for its AngioVac system , AngioDynamics provides minimally invasive thrombectomy solutions for venous thromboembolism, right atrial masses, and other large-volume thrombus removal applications.



- Known for its AngioVac system AngioDynamics provides minimally invasive thrombectomy solutions for venous thromboembolism, right atrial masses, and other large-volume thrombus removal applications. Boston Scientific Corporation - Offers a range of mechanical and aspiration thrombectomy devices , including the AngioJet system, targeting both arterial and venous thrombus removal in peripheral and coronary applications.



- Offers a range of mechanical and aspiration thrombectomy devices including the AngioJet system, targeting both arterial and venous thrombus removal in peripheral and coronary applications. Cook Medical - Provides catheter-based thrombectomy devices used in peripheral vascular and pulmonary embolism interventions , with a focus on flexibility, control, and safe thrombus extraction.



- Provides catheter-based thrombectomy devices used in peripheral vascular and pulmonary embolism interventions with a focus on flexibility, control, and safe thrombus extraction. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation - Primarily focused on cardiovascular innovations, Edwards offers supportive technologies for thrombectomy procedures in heart-related interventions, particularly in post-TAVI or structural heart therapy scenarios.



- Primarily focused on cardiovascular innovations, Edwards offers supportive technologies for thrombectomy procedures in heart-related interventions, particularly in post-TAVI or structural heart therapy scenarios. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (via Cerenovus) - Through its Cerenovus division, Johnson & Johnson delivers neurovascular thrombectomy devices , such as embolectomy catheters and stent retrievers , for treating acute ischemic stroke.



- Through its Cerenovus division, Johnson & Johnson delivers neurovascular thrombectomy devices such as embolectomy catheters and stent retrievers for treating acute ischemic stroke. Koninklijke Philips NV - Philips offers image-guided therapy systems and recently expanded into thrombectomy devices through acquisitions, providing integrated solutions combining real-time imaging with clot removal tools.



- Philips offers image-guided therapy systems and recently expanded into thrombectomy devices through acquisitions, providing integrated solutions combining real-time imaging with clot removal tools. Lemaitre Vascular Inc. - Specializes in vascular surgical instruments , including embolectomy catheters and thrombectomy devices for open surgical thrombus removal , catering mainly to peripheral and bypass graft procedures.



- Specializes in vascular surgical instruments including embolectomy catheters and thrombectomy devices for open surgical thrombus removal catering mainly to peripheral and bypass graft procedures. Medtronic Plc. - A major player in both peripheral and neurovascular thrombectomy , Medtronic offers systems like Solitaire™ stent retrievers for stroke and mechanical thrombectomy devices for arterial and venous thrombus removal.



- A major player in both peripheral and neurovascular thrombectomy Medtronic offers systems like Solitaire™ stent retrievers for stroke and mechanical thrombectomy devices for arterial and venous thrombus removal. Penumbra Inc. - Focused heavily on aspiration thrombectomy , Penumbra provides devices like the Indigo® System for peripheral and venous applications, and Penumbra System® for acute ischemic stroke intervention.



- Focused heavily on aspiration thrombectomy Penumbra provides devices like the Indigo® System for peripheral and venous applications, and Penumbra System® for acute ischemic stroke intervention. Stryker Corporation - Through its Neurovascular division , Stryker offers a broad range of stroke treatment devices , including stent retrievers, aspiration catheters, and guiding systems for mechanical thrombectomy in the brain.



- Through its Neurovascular division Stryker offers a broad range of stroke treatment devices including stent retrievers, aspiration catheters, and guiding systems for mechanical thrombectomy in the brain. Teleflex Incorporated - Provides mechanical thrombectomy devices and catheter-based solutions for peripheral and central venous systems, including products under the Arrow® and Spectre™ brands.



- Provides mechanical thrombectomy devices and catheter-based solutions for peripheral and central venous systems, including products under the Arrow® and Spectre™ brands. Terumo Corporation - Offers a portfolio of thrombectomy and embolization devices for interventional radiology and cardiovascular procedures , focusing on precision delivery systems and compatibility with imaging technologies.



- Offers a portfolio of thrombectomy and embolization devices for interventional radiology and cardiovascular procedures focusing on precision delivery systems and compatibility with imaging technologies. Weigao Group (Argon Medical Devices Inc.) - Argon Medical, under Weigao Group, manufactures mechanical thrombectomy systems and embolectomy catheters for peripheral vascular thrombus management, catering to surgical and interventional needs globally.



Recent Developments:

In April 2025, the Pounce XL thrombectomy system for clot removal was commercially launched by Surmodics. Pounce XL joined the larger suite of Pounce thrombectomy systems. They provide rapid endovascular removal of chronic or acute clots from peripheral arteries. (Source: https://www.massdevice.com)



In January 2025, the first patient enrolled in its COGNITIVE Study-the first to examine a link between mechanical thrombectomy and cognitive improvement, was announced by Rapid Medical, a leading developer of active endovascular devices. The first active thrombectomy device, the TIGERTRIEVER Revascularization Device, which reduces the trade-offs of conventional thrombectomy, and published data to have already proven its positive impact on patient outcomes. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)



In January 2025, the first patient enrollment in the CLEAN-PE study, which aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Cleaner Pro thrombectomy system for removing blood clots from the lungs in patients diagnosed with pulmonary embolism (PE), was announced by Argon Medical Devices. Across the United States, CLEAN-PE is estimated to enroll over 100 patients at various hospital facilities. In the United States alone, near about 900000 people are affected by the condition each year. (Source: https://respiratory-therapy.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Ultrasound-assisted Thrombectomy Devices

Rotational Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices

Clot Extraction Catheter

Stent Retrievers

Microcatheters

Others

By Application

Peripheral Thrombectomy

Neurovascular Thrombectomy

Cardiovascular Thrombectomy



By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

