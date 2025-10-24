HealthLynked Launches New MedOfficeDirect Shopify Platform at DiscountOnlineMedicalSupplies.com with Improved Performance and Lower Prices

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a leading provider of healthcare technology and patient engagement solutions, today announced the launch of its new MedOfficeDirect e-commerce platform built on Shopify, now operating under the URL DiscountOnlineMedicalSupplies.com .

The upgraded platform introduces faster performance, enhanced security, and a modern checkout experience, while offering 20% lower prices on average across its catalog of brand-name medical supplies. The new site begins with a smaller curated inventory and will continue to expand as HealthLynked transitions its marketing, SEO, and backend systems to the Shopify infrastructure.

Once this transition is complete, the company plans to migrate the new platform back to its primary domain at MedOfficeDirect.com , where the brand has earned recognition as the lowest-priced online supplier of name-brand medical supplies for consumers and healthcare providers.

A Faster, Smarter, and More Scalable Platform

"Launching our new Shopify platform marks an important step in improving how patients and healthcare providers access essential medical products," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "Shopify's enterprise-grade performance allows us to deliver a faster, more reliable experience while continuing to expand our product line and ensure the best pricing in the industry."

The new platform includes:

Enhanced checkout and payments powered by Shopify and Shop Pay ® , offering faster and more secure transactions.

powered by Shopify and Shop Pay , offering faster and more secure transactions. Enterprise-grade reliability , capable of handling peak traffic and ensuring 99.99% uptime for essential medical purchases.

, capable of handling peak traffic and ensuring 99.99% uptime for essential medical purchases. Improved scalability to support the addition of thousands of new SKUs as the catalog grows over the coming months.

to support the addition of thousands of new SKUs as the catalog grows over the coming months. Optimized SEO and backend systems designed to strengthen visibility and streamline operations during the migration process.

Commitment to Affordability and Access

MedOfficeDirect's transition to Shopify underscores HealthLynked's mission to make high-quality healthcare products more affordable and accessible. With its newly reduced pricing model, MedOfficeDirect continues to provide some of the lowest online prices for brand-name medical and dental supplies, ensuring patients, caregivers, and medical professionals can save more while maintaining top quality.

Part of the HealthLynked Connected Network

As part of the broader HealthLynked ecosystem, MedOfficeDirect integrates with the company's patient network and rewards program to deliver even more value to users. The MedOfficeDirect rewards program provides additional savings on every purchase, allowing registered users to earn and redeem points for discounts on medical supplies.

The company also plans to expand the rewards program to be redeemable for other healthcare services in the near future, including telemedicine visits, prescription savings, and other health related services—creating a more connected, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare experience.

About MedOfficeDirect

MedOfficeDirect, now accessible at DiscountOnlineMedicalSupplies.com , is HealthLynked's online medical supply division offering thousands of brand-name medical and dental products at industry-low prices. Built on Shopify's robust infrastructure, the site provides a faster, more secure, and scalable shopping experience. Once the platform's SEO and marketing systems are fully integrated, the company plans to transition the site back to its main domain at MedOfficeDirect.com .

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is transforming healthcare by connecting patients and providers through a secure, cloud-based network. The company's platform consolidates medical records, offers AI-driven care guidance, enables appointment booking and telemedicine, and supports a growing ecosystem of healthcare products and services.

Learn more at www.healthlynked.com and www.hlykgroup.com .

Download the HealthLynked App:

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

