Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced results for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $6.2 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $5.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $6.5 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Included in the $6.2 million of net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2025 results is $46.8 million in interest and dividend income and $1.5 million in non-interest income, offset by $21.6 million in interest expense, $16.6 million in non-interest expense, $2.3 million in provision for income taxes, $1.5 million in provision for credit losses and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.
  • Net interest income of $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 increased $0.8 million, or 3.37%, from the prior quarter and increased $6.2 million, or 32.72%, from the same quarter last year. 
  • Net interest margin was 3.30% for the third quarter of 2025, versus 3.27% for the prior quarter and 2.65% for the same quarter last year.

Nine Months 2025 Highlights (Compared to 2024):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $17.7 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $7.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Total net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $18.6 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.8 million on its preferred stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $71.9 million, an increase of $16.1 million, or 28.93%, compared to $55.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. 
  • Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $5.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 15.97%, from $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $50.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.77%, compared to $50.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Cash and equivalents were $146.6 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $6.7 million, or 4.82%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Securities totaled $379.9 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $93.0 million, or 19.66%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024 primarily due to regular principal payments, the call of three available-for-sale securities in the total amount of $7.0 million and the maturity/call of three held-for-sale securities in the amount of $50.0 million.
  • Net loans receivable were $2.49 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $203.4 million, or 8.90%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Deposits were $2.06 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $167.9 million, or 8.86%, from $1.90 billion as of December 31, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “In these uncertain times, we continue to execute on our long-term strategy of increasing margin through yield improvement and controlled cost of funds and operating expenses. We are very pleased with the results. We note our incremental profitability year-on-year and the consistency of our earnings. Our diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, more than doubled from the same period last year, driven by incremental net interest and non-interest income, achieved while keeping non-interest expenses almost flat. Our net interest margin this quarter increased by 3 basis points compared to the prior quarter, reflecting our decreasing funding costs. We were also busy working on the future and opened a new branch in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan and modernized our charter, becoming both a financial holding company and a bank holding company while Ponce Bank converted to a national bank.  These developments should enhance our funding sources and level our playing fields."

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “We continue to make progress towards our commitments under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program. Our strong level of loan originations from April 2025 to September 2025 ensures that our dividend yield will continue at the 0.50% level in the next dividend period starting in 2026. Also, we’re mindful of our percentage of deep impact lending, as we need to be at 60% or above for 16 quarters cumulatively, as a condition to buy the preferred stock back. After 13 quarters, including the quarter ended September 30, 2025, we are at 81% deep impact lending.”  

The table below indicate the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:

 At or for the Three Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets (1) 0.82%  0.79%  0.77%  0.38%  0.33%
Return on common equity (1) 8.10%  7.88%  7.97%  3.76%  3.06%
Net interest margin (1) (2) 3.30%  3.27%  2.98%  2.80%  2.65%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.10%  2.18%  2.19%  2.25%  2.19%
Efficiency ratio (3) 62.15%  63.69%  68.70%  75.63%  80.87%
Capital Ratios:              
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 24.08%  22.65%  22.84%  22.98%  22.87%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 13.39%  12.49%  12.51%  12.44%  12.28%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group) 17.33%  17.13%  16.84%  17.70%  17.81%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.79%  21.22%  21.38%  21.47%  21.61%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 20.66%  20.15%  20.35%  20.40%  20.45%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only) 16.08%  15.99%  15.61%  15.81%  16.19%
Asset Quality Ratios:              
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 0.98%  0.97%  0.96%  0.97%  1.09%
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 88.88%  101.01%  84.15%  82.29%  139.52%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.03%)  (0.04%)  (0.04%)  (0.45%)  (0.17%)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.88%  0.76%  0.88%  0.90%  0.57%
Other:              
Number of offices 18   17   18   19   19 
Number of full-time equivalent employees 209   206   211   218   228 
               

(1)   Annualized where appropriate.
(2)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)   Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $6.5 million compared to net income of $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The $0.4 million increase of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025 was attributed mainly to an increase of $0.8 million in net interest income and decreases of $0.3 million in provision for credit losses and $0.3 million in non-interest expense, offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in non-interest income and an increase of $0.4 million in provision for income taxes.

The $4.1 million increase of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 was largely due to increases of $6.2 million in net interest income and $0.3 million in non-interest income, offset by increases of $1.6 million in provision for income taxes and $0.8 million in provision for credit losses while remain flat on non-interest expense

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $18.6 million compared to net income of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $10.5 million increase of net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was attributed mainly to increases of $16.1 million in net interest income and $0.8 million in non-interest income, partially offset by increases of $3.1 million in provision for credit losses, $2.9 million in provision for income taxes and $0.4 million in non-interest expense.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased $0.8 million, or 3.37%, to $25.2 million compared to $24.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and increased $6.2 million, or 32.72%, compared to $19.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The $0.8 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was attributable to an increase of $1.0 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in total interest expense. The $6.2 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended September 30, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $5.6 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.7 million in total interest expense.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased $16.1 million, or 28.93%, to $71.9 million compared to $55.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $16.1 million increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $17.0 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.8 million in total interest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 3.27% for the prior quarter, an increase of 3bps and 2.65% for the same period last year, an increase of 65bps.

Net interest margin was 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 2.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 52bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $1.5 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 27.57%, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and an increase of $0.3 million, or 29.63%, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The $0.6 million decrease in non-interest income from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was largely attributable to decreases of
$0.5 million in other non-interest income attributable to the Bank's investment in Oaktree SBIC Fund, L.P. ("Oaktree") as a result of a loss from Oaktree's investment and $0.1 million in late and prepayment charges.

The $0.3 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended September 30, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in grant income and $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in other non-interest income attributable to the Bank's investment in Oaktree as a result of a loss from Oaktree's investment.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $5.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 15.97%, compared to $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $0.8 million increase in non-interest income was largely attributable to increases of $0.9 million in grant income, $0.8 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases of $1.0 million in other non-interest income attributable to the Bank's investment in Oaktree as a result of a loss from Oaktree's investment and $0.3 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $16.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.49%, compared to $16.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and remained flat at $16.6 million when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense from the three months ended June 30, 2025 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.3 million in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment, $0.2 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in compensation and benefits.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $50.4 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.77%, compared to $50.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $0.4 million increase in non-interest expense was mainly attributable to increases of $0.7 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.4 million in data processing expenses and $0.4 million in other operating expense, partially offset by decreases of $1.2 million in direct loan expenses and $0.3 million in professional fees.

Credit Quality:

Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty were $32.4 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $28.5 million at June 30, 2025 and $22.0 million at September 30, 2024.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.4 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.9 million charged on the funded portion and $0.5 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.6 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.3 million charged on the funded portion and $0.3 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, a credit loss provision of $0.5 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.8 million charged on the funded portion on loans and a benefit of $0.3 million on the unfunded portion on loans.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $2.7 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $2.9 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.2 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a credit loss benefit of $0.2 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.4 million charged on the funded portion on loans and a benefit of $0.6 million on unfunded portion on loans.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $117.1 million, or 3.85%, to $3.16 billion as of September 30, 2025 from $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $203.4 million in net loans receivable, $8.1 million in other assets, $6.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.1 million in accrued interest receivable and $0.3 million in deferred tax asset, partially offset by decreases of $82.8 million in held-to-maturity securities, $10.1 million in available-for-sale securities, $4.9 million in mortgage loans held for sale, $3.2 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, $0.8 million in right of use asset and $0.7 million in premises and equipment, net.

Total liabilities increased $92.8 million, or 3.66%, to $2.63 billion as of September 30, 2025 from $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $164.0 million in deposits, $3.9 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance and $0.7 million in accrued interest payable, partially offset by decreases of $75.0 million in borrowings and $0.7 million in operating lease liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $24.3 million, or 4.81%, to $529.8 million as of September 30, 2025, from $505.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The $24.3 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $18.6 million in net income, $3.7 million in other comprehensive income, $1.4 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation, $1.4 million from release of ESOP shares and $0.1 million from exercise of stock options, offset by $0.8 million in dividends on preferred shares.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank, N.A.. Ponce Bank, N.A. is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank, N.A.’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank. N.A. also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank, N.A. operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank, N.A.’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank, N.A.’s market area; Ponce Bank, N.A.’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
 As of 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks:              
Cash$29,296  $35,767  $32,113  $35,478  $32,061 
Interest-bearing deposits 117,283   90,872   97,780   104,361   123,751 
Total cash and cash equivalents 146,579   126,639   129,893   139,839   155,812 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 94,822   96,562   103,570   104,970   111,005 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 285,125   336,879   358,024   367,938   403,736 
Placement with banks 249   249   249   249   249 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 5,794   5,703   8,567   10,736   9,566 
Loans receivable, net 2,490,046   2,458,712   2,370,931   2,286,599   2,180,331 
Accrued interest receivable 18,903   19,126   19,008   17,771   16,890 
Premises and equipment, net 16,129   16,067   16,417   16,794   16,843 
Right of use assets 28,295   28,806   29,496   29,093   29,785 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 25,945   26,620   25,807   29,182   28,515 
Deferred tax assets 12,402   12,143   11,629   12,074   11,845 
Other assets 32,790   26,363   16,245   24,693   51,392 
Total assets$3,157,079  $3,153,869  $3,089,836  $3,039,938  $3,015,969 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits (1)$2,063,081  $2,053,151  $2,017,848  $1,895,213  $1,884,056 
Operating lease liabilities 30,028   30,501   31,126   30,696   31,343 
Accrued interest payable 4,372   4,161   4,628   3,712   2,918 
Borrowings 521,100   536,100   521,100   596,100   580,421 
Other liabilities 8,663   8,868   1,248   8,717   12,642 
Total liabilities 2,627,244   2,632,781   2,575,950   2,534,438   2,511,380 
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders' Equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249   249   249   249   249 
Treasury stock, at cost (7,270)  (7,404)  (7,641)  (7,707)  (9,445)
Additional paid-in-capital 208,909   208,275   207,888   207,319   208,478 
Retained earnings 125,477   119,250   113,432   107,754   105,103 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,586)  (13,047)  (13,515)  (15,297)  (12,686)
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (10,944)  (11,235)  (11,527)  (11,818)  (12,110)
Total stockholders' equity 529,835   521,088   513,886   505,500   504,589 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,157,079  $3,153,869  $3,089,836  $3,039,938  $3,015,969 


(1) As of June 30, 2025, March 31. 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $10.9 million, $12.9 million, $10.3 million and $13.7 million, respectively, were reclassified to Deposits. 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
   
 Three Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September
30,		 
 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Interest and dividend income:              
Interest on loans receivable$41,486  $40,291  $37,136  $35,622  $32,945 
Interest on deposits due from banks 978   807   1,668   1,783   2,430 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 4,383   4,762   5,193   5,481   5,918 
Total interest and dividend income 46,847   45,860   43,997   42,886   41,293 
Interest expense:              
Interest on certificates of deposit 6,553   7,382   7,754   8,104   6,926 
Interest on other deposits 9,996   9,058   8,554   8,476   8,519 
Interest on borrowings 5,050   4,994   5,486   5,576   6,825 
Total interest expense 21,599   21,434   21,794   22,156   22,270 
Net interest income 25,248   24,426   22,203   20,730   19,023 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (1) 1,364   1,626   (285)  897   537 
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 23,884   22,800   22,488   19,833   18,486 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges and fees 539   511   525   500   508 
Brokerage commissions 8      4   44    
Late and prepayment charges 385   530   697   318   77 
Income on sale of mortgage loans 166   169   148   254   218 
Income on sale of SBA loans       404   148    
Grant income 429   428          
Other (35)  422   603   833   348 
Total non-interest income 1,492   2,060   2,381   2,097   1,151 
Non-interest expense:              
Compensation and benefits 7,868   7,627   7,780   7,668   7,674 
Occupancy and equipment 3,934   3,907   3,913   3,863   3,786 
Data processing expenses 1,296   1,188   1,152   1,143   1,099 
Direct loan expenses 155   241   388   617   573 
Insurance and surety bond premiums 318   297   315   293   292 
Office supplies, telephone and postage 170   174   170   294   222 
Professional fees 1,409   1,367   1,364   1,703   1,351 
Microloans recoveries          (29)  (54)
Marketing and promotional expenses 184   266   83   289   180 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment (2) 266   546   461   418   392 
Other operating expenses (2) 1,018   1,256   1,262   1,206   1,051 
Total non-interest expense (1) 16,618   16,869   16,888   17,465   16,566 
Income before income taxes 8,758   7,991   7,981   4,465   3,071 
Provision for income taxes 2,250   1,891   2,022   1,532   638 
Net income$6,508  $6,100  $5,959  $2,933  $2,433 
Dividends on preferred shares 281   282   281   282   281 
Net income available to common stockholders$6,227  $5,818  $5,678  $2,651  $2,152 
Earnings per common share:              
Basic$0.27  $0.26  $0.25  $0.12  $0.10 
Diluted$0.27  $0.25  $0.25  $0.12  $0.10 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 22,766,195   22,716,615   22,662,916   22,528,160   22,446,009 
Diluted 23,135,448   22,947,769   22,876,740   22,807,644   22,612,028 


(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, benefit for contingencies in the amounts of $0.2 million and $0.3 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to benefit for credit losses.

(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses for each of the periods.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
    
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest on loans receivable $118,913  $94,890  $24,023   25.32%
Interest on deposits due from banks  3,453   6,883   (3,430)  (49.83%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  14,338   17,978   (3,640)  (20.25%)
Total interest and dividend income  136,704   119,751   16,953   14.16%
Interest expense:            
Interest on certificates of deposit  21,689   19,664   2,025   10.30%
Interest on other deposits  27,608   22,448   5,160   22.99%
Interest on borrowings  15,530   21,889   (6,359)  (29.05%)
Total interest expense  64,827   64,001   826   1.29%
Net interest income  71,877   55,750   16,127   28.93%
Provision (benefit) for credit losses  2,705   (346)  3,051   (881.79%)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses  69,172   56,096   13,076   23.31%
Non-interest income:            
Service charges and fees  1,575   1,473   102   6.92%
Brokerage commissions  12   17   (5)  (29.41%)
Late and prepayment charges  1,612   862   750   87.01%
Income on sale of mortgage loans  483   794   (311)  (39.17%)
Income on sale of SBA loans  404      404   %
Grant income  857      857   %
Other  990   1,970   (980)  (49.75%)
Total non-interest income  5,933   5,116   817   15.97%
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and benefits  23,275   23,242   33   0.14%
Occupancy and equipment  11,754   11,017   737   6.69%
Data processing expenses  3,636   3,239   397   12.26%
Direct loan expenses  784   1,938   (1,154)  (59.55%)
Insurance and surety bond premiums  930   808   122   15.10%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  514   704   (190)  (26.99%)
Professional fees  4,140   4,443   (303)  (6.82%)
Microloans recoveries     (172)  172   (100.00%)
Marketing and promotional expenses  533   425   108   25.41%
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments  1,273   1,209   64   5.29%
Other operating expenses  3,536   3,139   397   12.65%
Total non-interest expense  50,375   49,992   383   0.77%
Income before income taxes  24,730   11,220   13,510   120.41%
Provision for income taxes  6,163   3,181   2,982   93.74%
Net income $18,567  $8,039  $10,528   130.96%
Dividends on preferred shares  844   356   488   137.08%
Net income available to common stockholders $17,723  $7,683  $10,040   130.68%
Earnings per common share:            
Basic $0.78  $0.34  $0.44   129.41%
Diluted $0.77  $0.34  $0.43   126.47%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
Basic  22,715,620   22,403,258   312,362   1.39%
Diluted  22,992,655   22,466,178   526,477   2.34%


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
 
    
  As of 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residential                              
Investor Owned $311,728   12.39% $317,488   12.78% $325,866   13.62% $330,053   14.30% $332,380   15.09%
Owner-Occupied  132,874   5.28%  134,862   5.43%  137,676   5.75%  142,363   6.17%  145,065   6.59%
Multifamily residential  688,574   27.39%  693,670   27.96%  675,541   28.24%  670,159   29.04%  678,029   30.78%
Nonresidential properties  436,175   17.35%  404,512   16.30%  390,681   16.33%  389,898   16.89%  383,277   17.40%
Construction and land  886,369   35.25%  883,462   35.59%  815,425   34.08%  733,660   31.79%  631,461   28.67%
Total mortgage loans  2,455,720   97.66%  2,433,994   98.06%  2,345,189   98.02%  2,266,133   98.19%  2,170,212   98.53%
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business loans  58,012   2.31%  47,372   1.91%  46,329   1.94%  40,849   1.77%  28,499   1.29%
Consumer loans (1)  727   0.03%  840   0.03%  997   0.04%  1,038   0.04%  4,021   0.18%
Total non-mortgage loans  58,739   2.34%  48,212   1.94%  47,326   1.98%  41,887   1.81%  32,520   1.47%
Total loans, gross  2,514,459   100.00%  2,482,206   100.00%  2,392,515   100.00%  2,308,020   100.00%  2,202,732   100.00%
Net deferred loan origination costs  351      606      1,390      1,081      1,565    
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (24,764)     (24,100)     (22,974)     (22,502)     (23,966)   
Loans, net $2,490,046     $2,458,712     $2,370,931     $2,286,599     $2,180,331    



(1)As of September 30, 2024, consumer loans include $3.0 million, respectively, of microloans originated by the Bank. As of December 31, 2024, these microloans were charged-off.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
 
   
 For the Three Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period$24,100  $22,974  $22,502  $23,966  $24,061 
Provision for credit losses on loans 864   1,348   731   1,090   801 
Charge-offs:              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residences              
Investor owned       (38)      
Owner occupied              
Multifamily residences              
Nonresidential properties             (7)
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business (200)  (222)  (222)  (232)  (450)
Consumer       (3)  (2,465)  (634)
Total charge-offs (200)  (222)  (263)  (2,697)  (1,091)
Recoveries:              
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business       4      1 
Consumer          143   194 
Total recoveries       4   143   195 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (200)  (222)  (259)  (2,554)  (896)
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period$24,764  $24,100  $22,974  $22,502  $23,966 


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits
 
    
  As of 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Demand $192,595   9.34% $197,671   9.63% $212,139   10.51% $169,178   8.93% $182,737   9.71%
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
NOW/IOLA accounts  75,051   3.64%  63,626   3.10%  74,430   3.69%  62,616   3.30%  71,445   3.79%
Money market accounts  821,844   39.84%  790,939   38.52%  692,753   34.33%  636,219   33.57%  660,168   35.04%
Reciprocal deposits  154,548   7.49%  136,693   6.66%  141,838   7.03%  130,677   6.90%  94,145   5.00%
Savings accounts (1) (2)  117,401   5.69%  113,701   5.54%  119,023   5.90%  116,219   6.13%  122,674   6.51%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts  1,168,844   56.66%  1,104,959   53.82%  1,028,044   50.95%  945,731   49.90%  948,432   50.34%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more (1)  209,819   10.17%  220,671   10.75%  219,721   10.89%  204,293   10.78%  210,262   11.17%
Brokered certificates of deposit (3)  67,952   3.29%  69,531   3.39%  84,531   4.19%  94,531   4.99%  94,531   5.02%
Listing service deposits (3)  4,150   0.20%  6,140   0.30%  6,140   0.30%  7,376   0.39%  7,376   0.39%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K (1)  419,721   20.34%  454,179   22.12%  467,273   23.16%  474,104   25.02%  440,718   23.39%
Total certificates of deposit  701,642   34.00%  750,521   36.56%  777,665   38.54%  780,304   41.18%  752,887   39.97%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,870,486   90.66%  1,855,480   90.38%  1,805,709   89.49%  1,726,035   91.08%  1,701,319   90.31%
Total deposits $2,063,081   100.00% $2,053,151   100.01% $2,017,848   100.00% $1,895,213   100.01% $1,884,056   100.02%


(1)  As of September 30, 2024, $36.2 million, respectively, were reclassified from all other certificates of deposit less than $250K to certificates of deposit of $250K or more.
(2)As of June 30, 2025, March 31. 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $10.9 million, $12.9 million, $10.3 million and $13.7 million, respectively, were reclassified to Deposits.
(3) There were no individual listing service deposits or brokered certificates of deposit amounting to $250,000 or more. 


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets
 
   
 As of Three Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-accrual loans:              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential              
Investor owned$2,527  $1,859  $1,052  $436  $436 
Owner occupied 649      1,423   1,423   1,423 
Multifamily residential 14,202   11,703   9,788   10,271   4,685 
Nonresidential properties    405         824 
Construction and land 8,907   8,907   14,159   14,158   8,907 
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business 880   276   170   343   180 
Consumer              
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing
modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty) (1)		$27,165  $23,150  $26,592  $26,631  $16,455 
               
Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing
financial difficulty (1):		              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential              
Investor owned$284  $284  $279  $279  $278 
Owner occupied 414   424   431   435   444 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties              
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business              
Consumer              
Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty (1)		 698   708   710   714   722 
Total non-performing assets (2)$27,863  $23,858  $27,302  $27,345  $17,177 
               
Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial
difficulty (1):		              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential              
Investor owned$1,766  $1,779  $1,792  $1,807  $1,821 
Owner occupied 1,959   2,012   2,038   2,062   2,116 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 629   655   644   652   672 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business 196   203   209   215   222 
Consumer              
Total accruing modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty (1)		$4,550  $4,649  $4,683  $4,736  $4,831 
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications
to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1)		$32,413  $28,507  $31,985  $32,081  $22,008 
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.88%  0.76%  0.87%  0.90%  0.57%


(1)Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.
(2)Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Three Months Ended September 30,
 2025
 2024
 Average       Average      
 Outstanding     Average Outstanding     Average
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans (2)$2,499,268  $41,486  6.59% $2,096,592  $32,945  6.25%
Securities (3) 418,513   3,913  3.71%  548,708   5,324  3.86%
Other (4) 119,262   1,448  4.82%  210,057   3,024  5.73%
Total interest-earning assets 3,037,043   46,847  6.12%  2,855,357   41,293  5.75%
Non-interest-earning assets 96,095        107,153      
Total assets$3,133,138       $2,962,510      
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW/IOLA$78,526  $137  0.69% $74,690  $174  0.93%
Money market 958,277   9,831  4.07%  711,385   8,318  4.65%
Savings (5) 119,159   28  0.09%  122,722   27  0.09%
Certificates of deposit 698,019   6,553  3.72%  655,562   6,926  4.20%
Total deposits 1,853,981   16,549  3.54%  1,564,359   15,445  3.93%
Borrowings 521,100   5,050  3.84%  660,312   6,825  4.11%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,375,081   21,599  3.61%  2,224,671   22,270  3.98%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:               
Non-interest-bearing demand 199,922        185,543      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 31,406        49,702      
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 231,328        235,245      
Total liabilities 2,606,409   21,599     2,459,916   22,270   
Total equity 526,729        502,594      
Total liabilities and total equity$3,133,138     3.61% $2,962,510     3.98%
Net interest income   $25,248       $19,023   
Net interest rate spread (6)      2.51%       1.77%
Net interest-earning assets (7)$661,962       $630,686      
Net interest margin (8)      3.30%       2.65%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities      127.87%       128.35%


(1)Annualized where appropriate.
(2)Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(5)For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $13.2 million, were reclassified to Savings.
(6)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

       

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
 
   
 Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2025  2024 
 Average        Average       
 Outstanding     Average  Outstanding     Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate
(1)		  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans (2)$2,439,280  $118,913   6.52% $2,038,879  $94,890   6.22%
Securities (3) 445,130   12,680   3.81%  562,451   16,429   3.90%
Other (4) 135,600   5,111   5.04%  196,668   8,432   5.73%
Total interest-earning assets 3,020,010   136,704   6.05%  2,797,998   119,751   5.72%
Non-interest-earning assets 103,059         106,500       
Total assets$3,123,069        $2,904,498       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
NOW/IOLA$73,034  $352   0.64% $76,817  $543   0.94%
Money market 884,115   27,172   4.11%  618,725   21,819   4.71%
Savings (5) 118,656   84   0.09%  125,296   86   0.09%
Certificates of deposit 754,531   21,689   3.84%  640,369   19,664   4.10%
Total deposits 1,830,336   49,297   3.60%  1,461,207   42,112   3.85%
Borrowings 536,851   15,530   3.87%  703,775   21,889   4.15%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,367,187   64,827   3.66%  2,164,982   64,001   3.95%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Non-interest-bearing demand 199,978         191,087       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 37,206         51,061       
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 237,184         242,148       
Total liabilities 2,604,371   64,827      2,407,130   64,001    
Total equity 518,698         497,368       
Total liabilities and total equity$3,123,069      3.66% $2,904,498      3.95%
Net interest income   $71,877        $55,750    
Net interest rate spread (6)       2.39%        1.77%
Net interest-earning assets (7)$652,823        $633,016       
Net interest margin (8)       3.18%        2.66%
Average interest-earning assets to                 
interest-bearing liabilities       127.58%        129.24%


(1)Annualized where appropriate.
(2)Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(5)For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $13.7 million, were reclassified to Savings.
(6)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data
 
   
 As of 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Other Data              
Common shares issued 24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711 
Less treasury shares 885,586   901,911   920,520   925,497   1,067,248 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,001,125   23,984,800   23,966,191   23,961,214   23,819,463 
               
Book value per common share$12.70  $12.34  $12.05  $11.71  $11.74 
Tangible book value per common share$12.70  $12.34  $12.05  $11.71  $11.74 


Contact:
Sergio J. Vaccaro
sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net
718-931-9000


