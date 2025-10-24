Holley Performance Brands to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 7, 2025

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Third Quarter 2025 Results



Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial results. The Company’s earnings release and presentation for the third quarter 2025 will be issued before the market opens on Friday, November 7, 2025, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Stevenson, and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Weaver.

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: United States: 1-877-407-4019 (Toll Free)

United States: 1-201-689-8337 (Toll) Access Code: 13754501

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6jncMdHT

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Friday, November 14, 2025. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter confirmation code 13754501. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s website.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

holley@soleburystrat.com