Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW); Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE); Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM); and Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) – Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

Current CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) shareholders who have held CS Disco shares since prior to September 2, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/csdisco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW), and certain of its officers, have now survived a motion to dismiss. Specifically, the court determined that Plaintiffs have alleged sufficient facts that the former CEO’s descriptions that “customer spending was driven by gradual adoption across a wide range of matters—with the result being a steady, mature spend by the customers—were either false or misled investors if it is true that customer spending was actually spiky and driven by only a few large Review projects.”

What You Can Do Now: If you have held CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) shares since prior to September 2, 2021, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/csdisco-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $LAW #CSDisco

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

Current Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shareholders who have held Five Below shares since prior to December 1, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Click here to learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), and certain of its officers, have now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, Five Below, Inc., via certain of its officers and directors, provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024.

On August 25, 2025, key allegations of the underlying class action survived defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. The court determined that: “Plaintiffs plausibly allege that . . . Five Below was having serious issues executing on their trend-right strategy and stocking trending items in stores.” Moreover, certain statements regarding “the extent and cause of shrink are material to investors, misleading by omission, and thus actionable . . . .”

What You Can Do Now: If you have held Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares since prior to December 1, 2022, and would like to learn more at no cost to you, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $FIVE #FiveBelow

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUM $HUM #Humana

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Unicycive shares between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the oxylanthanum carbonate new drug application's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Unicycive shares between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $UNCY #Unicycive

