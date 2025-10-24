ROTH and Sustain SoCal to Host 8th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event on October 28-29, 2025

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), www.roth.com and Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announced they will co-host the 8th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event virtually on October 28-29, 2025.

This year’s conference will feature 1-on-1/small-group Zoom meetings. The event will bring together senior executives from public companies and leading investors from venture capital, private equity, family offices, endowments, foundations, and angel networks to engage with C-level executives with established private sustainability companies in the Solar/Storage, Robotics, e-Mobility, Clean Fuels, Circular Economy, Grid/Battery Tech, Sustainable Industrial Growth, and AgTech verticals.

Robert Stephenson , Managing Director and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH and Sustain SoCal Board Member, stated, “We’re thrilled to co-host the October Private Capital Event with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting sustainable growth through innovation, collaboration, and education. As a founding member of Sustain SoCal, ROTH remains dedicated to supporting the sustainability sector in Southern California and beyond.”

Scott Kitcher , President & CEO of Sustain SoCal, commented, “We deeply appreciate our ongoing collaboration with ROTH. Their support, along with our 30 board members, has significantly accelerated sustainability initiatives and economic growth. The success and growth of this annual event reflect that our shared commitment to a sustainable future is making an impact.”

Since 2013, ROTH has facilitated approximately 230 sustainability transactions totaling over $36 billion in value. (Source: ROTH, 10.13.25)

For more information and registration, please visit www.roth.com/sustainvirtual2025 contact your ROTH event representative at (949) 720-5700, or email registration@roth.com

AGENDA

TUESDAY | OCTOBER 28, 2025 All Times are listed in Pacific Time (PT)

9:00 am - 1:00 pm | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings via Zoom

WEDNESDAY | OCTOBER 29, 2025

8:00 am - 12:00 pm | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings via Zoom

Participating Companies Include – As of 10/21/2025

Alpha Ring

Avnos, Inc.

Axine Water Technologies

Blue Frontier

Capacity Power Group

Copperstone Technologies

Electrical Grid Monitoring

Enzinc

Epic Star Energy

Flux Marine

GHGSat

Harbinger Motors

Hyperfuel

InfraDX Capital

Logical Buildings

Luminous Robotics

Mantel Capture, Inc.

Moleaer

NanoGraf

NevadaNano

Noon Energy

Omnidian

Otsaw Limited

Plant Prefab

Powerfield Energy

Pyran

SkyCool Systems

Timilon Corporation

Upterra

Vibrant Planet

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a 10+ year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org.

About ROTH:

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

