ROTH to Host 14th Annual Technology Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, is pleased to announce it will host the 14th Annual Roth Technology Conference on November 18-19, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel, 159 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.
The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the opportunity to network directly with C-level executives from approximately 110 innovative, public and pre-public growth companies, carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts: Darren Aftahi, Richard Baldry, CFA, Suji Desilva, CFA, Imtiaz Koujalgi, Rohit Kulkarni, and Scott Searle, CFA.
The conference will span multiple sub-sectors, including Enterprise Software and Security; Data, Analytics and AI; Semiconductors; Intelligent Systems; Wireless Communications, (A)IoT and Edge Compute/AI; Digital Media and Entertainment; Internet; and Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain.
The event will feature a series of pre-arranged 1-on-1 / small group meetings organized by ROTH’s analysts, offering investors and company executives the opportunity to connect directly. Attendees will also gain insights from a fireside chat hosted by Joe Tonnos, Managing Director, Investment Banking at ROTH, with Anthony Pompliano on “The Coming Wave of Crypto into Capital Markets.” In addition, a special presentation titled “The Infrastructure Arms Race: Capacity as the Backbone of AI Data Centers,” presented by Darren Aftahi, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst at ROTH, will feature participation from leading infrastructure players TeraWulf Inc. and Hut 8 Corp.
Marc Lewis, Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking at ROTH, emphasized the importance of this event stating, “With AI, cloud computing, digital assets, and cybersecurity transforming the global economy, technology remains one of the most dynamic sectors for alpha generation. The ROTH Technology Conference will enable investors to establish and strengthen meaningful connections, as well as discover new investment opportunities.”
Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 290 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $28.2 billion. (Source: ROTH | 11/10/2025)
The conference is exclusively for ROTH’s institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email registration@roth.com to express interest and confirm participation.
AGENDA
TUESDAY | NOVEMBER 18, 2025 All Times are listed in Eastern Time (ET)
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm | Cocktail Reception
WEDNESDAY | NOVEMBER 19, 2025
8:00 am - 9:00 am | Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00 am - 5:00 pm | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
10:00 am - 10:45 am | Crypto Fireside Chat with Anthony Pompliano
12:00 pm - 12:55 pm | Lunch and Digital Infrastructure Panel
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm | Closing Reception
VENUE
Hard Rock Hotel
159 W 48th St.
New York, NY 10036
Participating Companies at the time of this release include:
|Company Name
|ROTH Sub-Sector
|ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)
|Intelligent Systems
|Aeries Technology, Inc. (AERT)
|Services
|Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)
|Intelligent Systems
|Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (AENT)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)
|Semiconductors
|American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)
|Services
|Angels Studios (ANGX)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Antalpha Platform Holding Company (ANTA)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)
|Semiconductors
|Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Aware, Inc. (AWRE)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR)
|Internet
|BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|BK Technologies Corp. (BKTI)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT)
|Consumer
|Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)
|Consumer
|Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI)
|Services
|Calix (CALX)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Cars.com Inc. (CARS)
|Internet
|Cartica Acquisition Corp. / Nidar Infrastructure Limited (CRTAF)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|CEVA Inc. (CEVA)
|Semiconductors
|Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)
|Services
|CPS Technologies Corp. (CPSH)
|Sustainability
|CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)
|Consumer
|DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC)
|Consumer
|Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
|Internet
|DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|eGain Corporation (EGAN)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Eventbrite, Inc. (EB)
|Internet
|EVgo Inc. (EVGO)
|eMobility
|Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY)
|Intelligent Systems
|Fold Holdings, Inc. (FLD)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Franklin Covey Company (FC)
|Services
|Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)
|Consumer
|Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)
|Consumer
|Genasys Inc. (GNSS)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Genius Sports Limited (GENI)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)
|Consumer
|Gogo, Inc. (GOGO)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|HealWell AI Inc. (TSX:AIDX)
|Services
|Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)
|Semiconductors
|Inseego Corp. (INSG)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)
|Internet
|InterDigital Inc. (IDCC)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)
|Intelligent Systems
|IP Strategy (IPST)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)
|Semiconductors
|IREN (IREN)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Karooooo Ltd. (KARO)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Lightwave Logic (LWLG)
|Semiconductors
|Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)
|Sustainability
|Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)
|Internet
|Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT)
|Internet
|Mistras Group Inc. (MG)
|Internet
|Netgear, Inc. (NTGR)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Nextnav, Inc. (NN)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)
|Industrial Growth
|Odysight.ai Inc. (ODYS)
|Wireless, Comms & IOT
|One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)
|Wireless, Comms & IOT
|OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|OSI System, Inc. (OSIS)
|Services
|Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)
|Services
|Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)
|Semiconductors
|Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)
|Sustainability
|PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL)
|Financial Technology
|PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Quarterhill Inc. (TSX:QTRH)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|RedCloud Technology (RCT)
|Internet
|Redwire Corporation (RDW)
|Intelligent Systems
|Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV)
|Internet
|Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Rumble Inc. (RUM)
|Internet
|Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)
|Wireless, Comms & IoT
|SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)
|Sustainability
|SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)
|Media, Entertainment & Video Games
|Tecogen Inc (TGEN)
|Industrial Growth
|Telos Corp (TLS)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|Tennant Company (TNC)
|Services
|TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NKLR)
|Industrial Growth
|The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)
|Services
|Tiny Ltd. (TSX:TINY)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|TOYO Co., Ltd (TOYO)
|Sustainability
|Turtle Beach Corporation (TBCH)
|Consumer
|Upexi, Inc. (UPXI)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR)
|Intelligent Systems
|Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)
|Semiconductors
|Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)
|Sustainability
|WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI)
|Digital Assets, Infrastructure and Blockchain
|Zedcor Inc. (TSXV:ZDC)
|Enterprise Software & Security
|
|
List as of 11/10/2025 - subject to change
B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the 14th Annual Roth London Conference. Company Profiles by b2i
Thank you to the event sponsors:
Alliance Advisors
B2I DIGITAL, Inc.
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
Equisolve
INEO Solutions, Inc
InvestorBrandNetwork
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
NGO Sustainability Inc.
NSI Insurance Group
Stocktwits
About ROTH:
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.
Investor Contact
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
imattson-pain@roth.com | 949.720.7117
ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com
Media Contact
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com | 310.299.1717 Office