Air Duct Cleaning Expert Scott Lamberson Explains Why Maintenance Matters in HelloNation

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why should homeowners get their air ducts cleaned? This is the question addressed by Scott Lamberson of Duct Pros Solutions Cleaning in Charleston, South Carolina, in a featured article on HelloNation . Lamberson explains that ductwork acts as the circulatory system of a home, moving heated and cooled air through the space. When ducts become clogged with dust, allergens, and other indoor air pollutants, it can affect both comfort and health over the long term.

Many homeowners focus on cleaning carpets, dusting furniture, or changing an air filter when thinking about improving indoor air quality. What often goes unnoticed are the hidden ducts behind walls and ceilings that transport air from the air handler throughout the house. These ducts can gather pollen, pet dander, fibers, and even rodent or insect droppings. In humid regions of the United States, excess moisture can also create conditions where mold in air ducts thrives, introducing new sources of indoor contamination.

When the HVAC system powers on, whether through heat pumps or an air conditioner, the particles inside the ductwork are disturbed and blown into living areas. This constant circulation mixes indoor and outdoor air pollutants, and the result can be an indoor environment that triggers health problems. Families may notice persistent dust, lingering odors, or worsened allergy and asthma symptoms. These are all signs that duct maintenance should not be delayed.

Professional duct cleaning helps reduce the amount of dust and contaminants in the system. By removing buildup, households notice fresher air and relief from allergy symptoms. Lamberson explains that even for those without diagnosed respiratory issues, cleaner ducts contribute to improving indoor air quality and reducing musty smells.

Another major benefit of professional service is energy efficiency. When ducts are clogged, the HVAC system must work harder to move air. This extra strain increases energy costs and puts more wear on the equipment. Clean ducts allow for high efficiency operation, leading to energy savings and better performance. Over time, these savings can extend the lifespan of the HVAC system and reduce the likelihood of costly repairs.

Many homeowners overlook how duct cleaning ties directly to energy savings. A system that can heat and cool more efficiently reduces the amount of energy required to maintain comfort. In some cases, clean ducts also help heat pumps and air conditioners perform at their best, maximizing high efficiency operation and lowering energy costs for households.

The frequency of duct cleaning depends on conditions in the home. Experts recommend service every three to five years, but families with pets or those who recently remodeled may need more frequent cleaning. Evidence of mold in air ducts, signs of pests, or strong odors are clear indicators that immediate service is needed. Allergy and asthma sufferers can also benefit from shorter cleaning intervals since duct maintenance helps reduce sources of indoor irritants.

The cleaning process involves specialized equipment designed for safe and thorough results. Powerful vacuums and tools remove debris without damaging ducts, while registers, grills, and connected components are also addressed. Professionals may also evaluate insulation, humidity levels, and areas where moisture could cause future problems. Lamberson stresses that duct cleaning is not a do-it-yourself project. Attempting to clean ducts without the right tools can worsen the spread of debris and harm the system.

In addition to duct cleaning, homeowners can take practical steps to support a healthier indoor environment. Regularly changing HVAC filters, monitoring humidity levels, and keeping vents free of dust all help reduce the amount of indoor air pollutants. These measures, combined with professional duct maintenance, support long-term improvements in comfort and efficiency.

Indoor air quality is an important issue across the United States, especially since many families spend the majority of their time at home. Clean ducts play a vital role in protecting against outdoor air pollutants, reducing indoor triggers, and maintaining reliable heating and cooling. By keeping ductwork in good condition, homeowners can enjoy healthier air, better energy efficiency, and lower long-term energy costs.

