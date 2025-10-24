Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Education, Cybersecurity and AI Solutions at Educause Annual Conference on October 27-30, 2025 in Nashville, TN

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider® will be joined by more than 90 of its technology partners at the Educause Annual Conference taking place on Oct. 27-30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference connects higher education IT professionals and technology providers to explore innovative solutions addressing today’s challenges in education technology, cybersecurity and digital transformation.
LEARN:
EDUCAUSE 2025 offers diverse educational opportunities through track-focused breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, thought-provoking keynote presentations and interactive networking sessions designed to build practical skills and share innovative strategies.
Throughout the event, attendees can explore program tracks including:
- Cultivating Change Through Inspiration, Generosity, and Trust
- Cybersecurity, Privacy, Accessibility, Risk, and Compliance
- Enterprise, Strategy, Data, Infrastructure, and Support
- Future of Work: Professional Development and Skills Enhancement
- Higher Education Landscape, Enrollment, and New Models
- Institutional Innovation, Technological Advancements, and Challenges
- Leadership, Organizational Change, and Adaptation
- Research Computing
- Student Experience
- Teaching and Learning
Explore the entire conference agenda here.
ATTEND:
Monday-Thursday, Oct. 27-30
Music City Center
201 Fifth Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37203
Directions
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and 90+ partners will highlight cutting-edge solutions in Education, Cybersecurity, AI & ML and beyond. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booth #1050 to experience technology demos firsthand and engage with Carahsoft’s partners throughout the exhibit hall.
Partners Demoing Within the Carahsoft Booth:
|Day 1: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Day 2: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Additional Partners Exhibiting Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion:
|AI & Machine Learning
|Cybersecurity
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s networking reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Frist Art Museum for an evening of networking, food, drinks, music and entertainment. Attendees should wear their EDUCAUSE 2025 badge to gain entry to the reception.
Frist Art Museum
919 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Directions
Carahsoft will host a coffee station, sponsored by Cloudera, and a caricature artist lounge, sponsored by Wiz, located at the back of the exhibit hall. Attendees are invited to stop by for refreshments and personalized caricatures throughout the event.
Additionally, Carahsoft will provide a private meeting room in Suite #6, available exclusively for Carahsoft’s partners. To reserve the suite, please check in with a Carahsoft representative onsite.
JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s EDUCAUSE event page, or contact Jovana Trejo-Zuniga at jovana.trejozuniga@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider®. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies as well as Healthcare and Education organizations. Carahsoft is a leading IT distributor and top-performing E&I Cooperative Services, Internet2, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contract holder, enhancing student learning and enabling faculty to meet the needs of Higher Education institutions. Learn more at http://www.carahsoft.com/education.
