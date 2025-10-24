Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Education, Cybersecurity and AI Solutions at Educause Annual Conference on October 27-30, 2025 in Nashville, TN

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider® will be joined by more than 90 of its technology partners at the Educause Annual Conference taking place on Oct. 27-30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference connects higher education IT professionals and technology providers to explore innovative solutions addressing today’s challenges in education technology, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

LEARN:

EDUCAUSE 2025 offers diverse educational opportunities through track-focused breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, thought-provoking keynote presentations and interactive networking sessions designed to build practical skills and share innovative strategies.

Throughout the event, attendees can explore program tracks including:

Cultivating Change Through Inspiration, Generosity, and Trust

Cybersecurity, Privacy, Accessibility, Risk, and Compliance

Enterprise, Strategy, Data, Infrastructure, and Support

Future of Work: Professional Development and Skills Enhancement

Higher Education Landscape, Enrollment, and New Models

Institutional Innovation, Technological Advancements, and Challenges

Leadership, Organizational Change, and Adaptation

Research Computing

Student Experience

Teaching and Learning

Explore the entire conference agenda here.

ATTEND:

Monday-Thursday, Oct. 27-30

Music City Center

201 Fifth Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and 90+ partners will highlight cutting-edge solutions in Education, Cybersecurity, AI & ML and beyond. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booth #1050 to experience technology demos firsthand and engage with Carahsoft’s partners throughout the exhibit hall.

Partners Demoing Within the Carahsoft Booth:

Day 1: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Demo Kiosk 1: Axonius

Demo Kiosk 2: Wiz

Demo Kiosk 3: Cloudera

Demo Kiosk 4: Udemy

Demo Kiosk 5: Asana

Demo Kiosk 6: Broadcom

Demo Kiosk 7: AvePoint

Demo Kiosk 8: Qlik

Demo Kiosk 9: Keeper

Demo Kiosk 10: Confluent

Demo Kiosk 11: Freshworks

Demo Kiosk 12: DocuSign Day 2: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Demo Kiosk 1: SentinelOne

Demo Kiosk 2: BlackFog

Demo Kiosk 3: Tenable

Demo Kiosk 4: Datadog

Demo Kiosk 5: Lumu

Demo Kiosk 6: F5

Demo Kiosk 7: Assured Data Protection

Demo Kiosk 8: Conceal

Demo Kiosk 9: Druva

Demo Kiosk 10: Voyatek

Demo Kiosk 11: Halcyon

Demo Kiosk 12: EDB

Additional Partners Exhibiting Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion:

AI & Machine Learning

Adobe (#1117)

AIRIA (#E1)

Grammarly (#1539) Cloud Computing Amazon Web Services (#731)

Apporto (#1127)

Box Inc (#355)

Equinix, Inc (#122)

Google (#1023)

Informatica (#638)

Microsoft (#801)

NetApp (#545)

Oracle (#853)

Rackspace (#400)

Salesforce (#1001)

SAP (#207)

ServiceNow (#1853)

Snowflake (#636)

Wasabi (#959)

Zoom (#1017) DevOps & Automation Atlassian Software Systems (#155)

Boomi (#106)

Commvault (#1249)

Lucid Software (#1145)

Red Hat (#324)

Smartsheet (#152)

Class Technologies (#1301)

Coursa (#1701)

D2L (#1217)

Ellucian (#823)

Identity Automation (#1151)

Laserfiche (#408)

Logitech (#1400) Cybersecurity Armis (#1654)

Automox (#1745)

Axonius (#1063)

BeyondTrust (#1656)

Chainguard (#1860)

CheckPoint (#1258)

Cisco Systems (#1445)

Cloudflare (#1663)

Cribl (#1846)

CrowdStrike (#1648)

CyberArk Software (#1945)

Datadog (#1161)

Dynatrace (#644)

Elastic (#740)

Fortinet (#1245)

Gigamon (#1446)

GitLab (#1761)

HackerOne (#1859)

HPE (#723)

Illumio (#1759)

Mimecast (#1646)

NinjaOne (#1662)

Okta (#1349)

Palo Alto Networks (#1059)

Proofpoint (#1652)

Rapid7 (#1954)

Rubrik (#1848)

Semperis (#1060)

SolarWinds (#1444)

Sophos (#1946

Tanium (#1448)

ThreatLocker (#1553)

Veeam (#1545)

Verkada (#1947)

Zscaler (#1346)

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s networking reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Frist Art Museum for an evening of networking, food, drinks, music and entertainment. Attendees should wear their EDUCAUSE 2025 badge to gain entry to the reception.

Frist Art Museum

919 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Carahsoft will host a coffee station, sponsored by Cloudera, and a caricature artist lounge, sponsored by Wiz, located at the back of the exhibit hall. Attendees are invited to stop by for refreshments and personalized caricatures throughout the event.

Additionally, Carahsoft will provide a private meeting room in Suite #6, available exclusively for Carahsoft’s partners. To reserve the suite, please check in with a Carahsoft representative onsite.

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s EDUCAUSE event page, or contact Jovana Trejo-Zuniga at jovana.trejozuniga@carahsoft.com.

