Next-Gen Proteomics Market Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis – Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next-generation proteomics market is witnessing rapid global expansion, with projected revenues reaching into the hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034. This growth is being driven by rising investments, continuous innovation, and increasing demand across multiple industries.

A key factor fueling this market surge is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases including cardiovascular conditions, autoimmune disorders, and neurological ailments that require personalized treatment approaches tailored to individual patient profiles. Technological advancements, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), mass spectrometry, and advanced chromatography, are further accelerating this growth. Additionally, the need to streamline drug discovery and develop targeted therapies is prompting significant investment in proteomics research and development worldwide.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the next-gen proteomics market during the forecast period.

By technology, the mass spectrometry segment dominated the market in 2024.

By technology, the protein microarrays segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By product & service, the instruments segment led in the market in 2024.

By product & service, the software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the drug discovery segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the personalized medicine segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2024.

By end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What is Next-Gen Proteomics?

The next-gen proteomics market is driven by growing demand for precision medicine and advancements in technology. The next gene proteomics encompasses advanced technologies, tools, and methods for faster, deeper, and comprehensive analysis of proteins in biological systems, and helps researchers to understand the proteome. At the same time, they show various applications in drug discovery and development, disease diagnosis, discovering disease mechanisms, personalized medicine development, and many more.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Next-Gen Proteomics Market?

The growing biomarker discovery is the major driver in the market, increasing the use of next-generation proteomics. The growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases like cancer and neurological disorders is increasing the biomarker discoveries, promoting their use. Additionally, increasing R&D investments, growing AI integration, and rising demand for personalized medicine are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Next-Gen Proteomics Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing investments and funding to launch and enhance the use of various next-generation proteomics platforms.

In June 2025, a total of $35 million Series A was secured by Portal Biotech, where this funding will be used to fast-track the company’s commercialization roadmap, expand its R&D, engineering, and data-science teams, and deepen collaborations with leading biotech and pharmaceutical innovators.

In June 2025, the Swedish biotech trailblazer focusing on revolutionizing protein interaction studies, that is Navinci, announced that it had raised 5,300,000 in funding. Thus, the innovations similar to the Naveni Proximity Ligation Technology will be supported by this funding.

In April 2025, a total of $10,000,000 in funding was secured by Portal Biotech, which will support the mission of the company to revolutionize proteomics and metabolomics at the bench-top level.

In December 2024, a $15 million Series A funding round was announced to be successfully closed by Syncell, making the total upto $30 million. The commercialization of the Microscoop platform of Syncell will be accelerated and expanded with these investments.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Next-Gen Proteomics Market?

High cost acts as the major limitation in the market, limiting the use of the next-gen proteomics platforms. They require advanced infrastructure and instruments, which increases the initial cost, which may restrain their adoption by the limited infrastructure facilities. Moreover, data complexity, technical limitations, and regulatory barriers are some of the other market challenges.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Next-Gen Proteomics Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market, driven by the presence of advanced industries. They contributed to the increased innovation, which was supported by the healthcare investments. Additionally, the companies are developing personalized medicines, participating in technological innovation with the use of AI, and are also collaborating with institutions. Moreover, these platforms are also being used in clinical trials, where these advancements contributed to the market growth.

What Made Asia Pacific Grow Fastest in the Next-Gen Proteomics Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to expanding healthcare, which is increasing the adoption of next-gen proteomics for diagnostic and personalized medicine development applications. At the same time, the growing companies are also leveraging these platforms for clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized therapy development. Moreover, the growing R&D is also enhancing the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By technology analysis

Why Did the Mass Spectrometry Segment Dominate in the Next-Gen Proteomics Market in 2024?

By technology, the mass spectrometry segment led the market in 2024, due to its high sensitivity and specificity. Additionally, they showed high-throughput screening, which increased their use. Moreover, they were also used in biomarker discoveries, which contributed to the market growth.

By technology, the protein microarrays segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the predicted time. They provide rapid analysis and high-throughput screening of protein interactions. Furthermore, their multiplexing capabilities and affordability are increasing their use.

By product & service analysis

Which Product & Service Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Next-Gen Proteomics Market in 2024?

By product & service, the instruments segment held the dominating share in the market in 2024, as they play an important role in protein identification. At the same time, they were also essential for protein quantification and analysis. This, in turn, increased their use of drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and precision medicines.

By product & service, the software segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the predicted time. Their use is increasing for the analysis and interpretation of complex datasets. Additionally, they are enhancing protein identification, biomarker discovery, and facilitating user-friendly and remote data analysis.

By application analysis

What Made Drug Discovery the Dominant Segment in the Next-Gen Proteomics Market in 2024?

By application, the drug discovery segment led the market in 2024, as the next-gen proteomics promoted the identification of protein targets. They were also used to identify the drug receptor interactions. Moreover, they also enhanced the development of targeted therapies and biomarker discoveries.

By application, the personalized medicine segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the upcoming years. The next-gen proteomics platforms are being used to identify the protein expression patterns of the patient, which is promoting the development of personalized medicines. They also help in real-time monitoring, which is increasing their use in cancer and rare diseases.

By end-user analysis

How the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominated the Next-Gen Proteomics Market in 2024?

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, driven by high R&D investments. This increased the utilization of next-gen proteomics platforms for drug development and clinical diagnostics applications. They were also used for the development of precision medicines and biologics.

By end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to show the highest growth in the market during the upcoming years. The growing demand for personalized medicine and early disease diagnosis is increasing the use of these platforms by laboratories. They are being used for multiplex testing, where their innovations are also increasing.

Recent Developments in the Next-Gen Proteomics Market

In October 2025, the NULISAqpcr™ BD-pTau217 Assay was launched by Alamar Biosciences, which is a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease.

In September 2025, Illumina Protein Prep was launched by Illumina Inc., which helps in combining proteomics with large-scale genomics studies to provide new insights for immunologic, cancer, and cardio metabolic diseases

In June 2025, a population-level study to identify novel blood-based biomarkers enhancing cancer diagnostics for young adults was launched by Seer, Inc., which is the first of its kind, large-scale plasma proteomics initiative utilizing mass spectrometry and AI-driven analytics.



Next-Gen Proteomics Market Key Players List

Illumina

Bruker

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Creative Proteomics

Merck KGaA

Roche Holding AG



Segments Covered in The Report

By Technology

Mass Spectrometry

Protein Microarrays

X-ray Crystallography

NMR Spectroscopy

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR)

Electrophoresis

Chromatography

Edman Sequencing

By Product & Service

Instruments

Reagents

Software

Services

By Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Biomarker Discovery

Functional Proteomics

Disease Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

CROs (Contract Research Organizations)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

