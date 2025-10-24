World Conference on China Studies serves as dynamic platform for promoting Global Civilization Initiative

Beijing, China, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era marked by unprecedented global transformations, the world stands at a critical crossroads, grappling with deepening deficits in peace, development, security, and governance. As humanity faces unparalleled challenges during this tumultuous period, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, has put forth a solemn call to action through the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI). The four pivotal initiatives address the pressing issues of our time, offering viable pathways and robust support for building a community with a shared future for humanity. Rooted in the rich historical experiences of the CPC's century-long struggle and infused with the wisdom of China's traditional culture, these initiatives are expected to unite the world in the pursuit of common progress and stability.

To offer a deep understanding of the four global initiatives, and elaborate on their significance on a global scale, the Global Times has launched a series of articles. The 2nd World Conference on China Studies Conference convened in Shanghai in mid-October under the theme "Historical and Contemporary China: A Global Perspective," drawing more than 500 guests from 50 countries and regions to discuss the importance of cultural exchange amid ongoing global turbulence.

In this edition, the Global Times explores how the GCI provides the theoretical foundation to China Studies, how the conference acts as its key implementation platform, and how the GCI and China Studies bridge cultures, challenge biases, and share knowledge for the greater good.

As dusk fell over Shanghai, a cruise ship carrying Chinese and foreign guests glided toward the heart of the Huangpu River. On one bank, the Bund's century-old neoclassical buildings stood as silent witnesses to China's history; on the other, Lujiazui's glittering skyscrapers pierced the sky, symbolizing China's modern transformation. The contrast was striking, yet harmonious, manifesting China's smooth process from the historical to a modern nation.

This vivid scene, unfolding the night before the second World Conference on China Studies, offered a perfect metaphor for the event's mission, that is to bridge civilizations through dialogues, guided by the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI).

Domestic and international guests noted during the conference that China Studies should conduct in-depth explanations of the Chinese path to modernization to tell the world a true, multi-dimensional, and comprehensive story about China. It should practice the GCI, act as an envoy for connecting Chinese and foreign civilizations, and play a greater role in promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Philosophical compass

An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative was published on October 16 in this year's 20th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

In today's world, where the future of all countries is closely interconnected, the Global Civilization Initiative aims to promote inclusiveness and mutual learning among different civilizations, and advocates respect for the diversity of world civilizations, read the article.

Wang Xianhua, dean of the School of Humanities at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times that the GCI has become a philosophical compass in the development of human civilization. He used an analogy to explain the GCI's foundational shift: The initiative describes the world's diverse civilizations as a "garden," each flower unique, yet together creating beauty.

"This is an ontological rethinking of human civilization. The GCI doesn't just break Western-centrism, but builds a new narrative rooted in the shared history of all civilizations," he said.

This rethinking is transformative for Chinese Studies. Australian sinologist Gary Sigley told the Global Times that Chinese Studies is not merely about studying China in isolation, but about exploring China's interactions with the world.

The GCI amplifies this by legitimizing multiple perspectives, including encouraging scholars to see China as both a product of its history and a shaper of global dynamics.

Martin Jacques, renowned British author and critic, emphasized at the conference that Chinese Studies has evolved from a Western academic pursuit into a global phenomenon. The starting point for studying China must be to understand it based on its own conditions, rather than denying its uniqueness and the profound differences between its history and present.

In his view, the world already has an appetite for understanding China, and this will only grow stronger in the future.

This shift demands a new ethical foundation, one that the GCI provides by urging respect for China's endogenous cultural momentum.

Li Bozhong, a humanities chair professor at Peking University, echoed this in his opening speech: "Chinese studies are not only Chinese in nature, but also global in scope. Chinese scholars should look outward to avoid insularity, while international scholars should immerse themselves in Chinese society to understand its past and present."

Critically, the GCI counters the tendency in some Western discourse to misinterpret China's development.

Zhang Xiping, a professor at the Beijing Foreign Studies University and Honorary Editor-in-Chief of International Sinology, told the Global Times that China's current state system is deeply rooted in historical traditions, from the county system in the Qin Dynasty (221BC-206BC) to the pursuit of national unity.

"To understand contemporary China, you cannot ignore its history," he stressed.

A practical platform

Xi proposed the GCI at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting in March 2023.

"We advocate robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation. Countries need to explore the building of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, enrich the contents of exchanges and expand avenues of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and jointly advance the progress of human civilizations," Xi said in keynote address at the meeting, according to Xinhua.

Such spirits can be seen in a pre-congress tour focused on Chinese modernization that has been highly complimented by guests.

Scholars from both China and abroad visited the Zhangjiang Robotics Valley, watching humanoid robots perform complex tasks, a first-hand experience to feel China's innovation in science and technology. Hours later, they stood in the Shanghai Museum East, where artifacts dating back 5,000 years, including jade ritual objects and bronze vessels showcased China's cultural continuity.

While the GCI provides a "compass," the conference serves as a practical platform to turn its principles into actionable outcomes.

A tangible outcome of this commitment was the publication of the "Recommended Bibliography for World China Studies Research," featuring 54 outstanding research works by 40 authors from 16 countries over the past two decades, each marking theoretical milestones in the field.

Another concrete result of this practical commitment was the release of the Shanghai Initiative for Global Mutual Learning and Advancement of China Studies during the event.

The initiative calls for promoting an open spirit and deepening exchanges and cooperation, framing China Studies as both an academic field and a platform for civilizational dialogue. It urges scholars worldwide to collaborate in presenting a "true, multi-dimensional, and comprehensive China."

International participants echoed this sentiment. Romano Prodi, former Prime Minister of Italy and former President of the European Commission, stated in his opening speech that in a multipolar world, enhanced cooperation is a compass.

For better exchanges

Delivering a keynote address at the World Political Parties High-level Meeting, Xi stressed that tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations play an irreplaceable role in advancing humanity's modernization process and making the garden of world civilization flourish, as the future of all countries is closely connected nowadays.

As Wang Xianhua noted, such exchanges in the GCI echoes ancient Chinese wisdom, like Emperor Taizong of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) using others as mirrors to reflect on his rule.

"Today, we add 'civilizations as mirrors.' China learns from other cultures, and we invite others to learn from ours. This is how we achieve 'global peace,' the ultimate goal of a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

Similarly, many foreign scholars also observe that China's development path has become a reference for other nations.

Indian scholar Avijit Banerjee, highlighted the special role of China Studies in strengthening India-China ties. He told the Global Times that as a long-time promoter of China-India cultural exchanges, he noted that the two ancient Eastern civilizations share profound resonance in their cultural roots, exemplified by Buddhism, which has long served as a bridge between them.

Banerjee praised China's efforts in cultural heritage preservation and poverty alleviation, stating that these experiences offer valuable lessons for other countries.

For developing countries, China's model of modernization, one that preserves cultural identity while pursuing economic growth, offers a compelling alternative to Western approaches.

Gustavo Alejandro Girado, director of Sino-Latin American Research Center at the National University of Lanús and president of the Argentina Sinologist Council, told the Global Times that the future global order should not be dominated solely by Western values.

He said that the developing world's situation proves that a single Western model is not a universal solution. China's development concepts and governance wisdom offer a different perspective for Global South countries to explore their own paths.

This sentiment was echoed by African scholar Abdou Gafar Alade Karimou, a lecturer at the University of Parakou in Benin, told the Global Times that the most significant lesson for African nations is how China has managed to maintain its cultural identity while pursuing modernization.

He said the Western model often asks developing countries to abandon their cultural traditions, whereas China's practice shows that development and cultural confidence can go hand in hand.

Western scholars also recognize this value. Liah Greenfeld, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, Political Science, and Anthropology, Boston University, told the Global Times that China's rise has opened a new chapter in civilizational studies.

Greenfeld emphasizes that China's rise represents not only a shift in global dynamics, but also a historic opportunity for humanity to enhance self-understanding and mutual learning through comparative civilizational perspectives.

As the Shanghai Initiative puts it, China Studies under the global vision should examine China's development within the broad context of human civilization progress, summarizing experiences and sharing wisdom to provide intellectual impetus for addressing common challenges and building a better future for all nations.

The GCI has provided the world with a roadmap for civilizational harmony, and the conference has turned that roadmap into a journey. Together, they have redefined Chinese Studies, a global movement that is shaping a better shared future.



Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing





Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from t