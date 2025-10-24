BAK Battery Unveils New Phase of Solid-State Battery Tech at SAECCE 2025

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 32nd China SAE Congress & Exhibition (SAECCE 2025) took place in Chongqing, China from October 21-24, 2025. Zhan Xiaoyun, Chief Solid-State Battery Technology Engineer at BAK Battery, attended the conference. He shared BAK solid-state battery tech progress and real-world uses—spotlighting breakthroughs like in-situ solidification, plus applications in digital security, eVTOL, two-wheelers, and EVs. This showcased its strength in moving solid-state tech from R&D to industrialization.

Solid-state batteries are set to be key for next-gen green energy

The solid-state-battery market is surging. The 2025 Blue Book on High-Quality Development of Solid-State Batteries reports that large-scale production has entered its final sprint: global shipments are forecast to reach 614.1 GWh by 2030, propelling the market past the RMB 100 billion mark—85% from semi-solid cells. Combining high energy density with superior safety, solid-state batteries are set to power the next leap in new-energy industries.

Semi-solid-state batteries retain 5-10% liquid electrolyte, avoiding thermal runaway while keeping high energy density. Compatible with existing equipment, they lower industrialization barriers—balancing safety, performance, and mass production, making them a practical step toward all-solid-state tech.

As lithium battery firms double down on solid-state tech, "solving real problems with innovation" is critical. BAK’s approach: "scenario needs -- tech advances -- product upgrades"—using real-world feedback to refine tech and push all-solid-state development.

Full-Scale Layout for Scenario-Specific Use

Technically, BAK’s in-situ solidification method cuts liquid electrolyte to under 10%—passing 6-hole penetration and shear tests for intrinsic safety, while maintaining high ionic conductivity. Its pilot lines produce 43Ah, 63Ah, 68Ah, 70Ah cells (up to 390Wh/kg), fitting diverse needs and turning tech into workable solutions.

BAK’s semi-solid-state batteries have proven in security for years: 1.2Ah and 7Ah cells pass strict penetration/short-circuit tests, ensuring stable power in tough conditions. For eVTOLs, 4C-8C discharge products enable fast charging, powering low-altitude economy growth.

For two-wheelers, their "in-situ solidification + oxide" system offers 1C and 3,000 cycles (≥70% retention), boosting lifespan and range. For EVs, 300-400Wh/kg cells retain ≥80% after 1,000 cycles—ideal for longer range and lighter vehicles.

BAK uses semi-solid-state tech to bridge applications and all-solid-state goals. Its edge: blending feasibility with market fit to meet urgent needs. With its "scenario needs -- tech advances -- product upgrades" cycle, BAK will keep refining semi-solid-state tech, perfect the path to all-solid-state, and deliver tailored solutions—advancing all-solid-state R&D steadily.

