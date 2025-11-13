BAK Battery Unveils RoPower Series to Fuel the Next Generation of Humanoid Robots

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As humanoid robots move from factory prototypes to real-world deployment, power innovation has become the decisive factor shaping their future. This week, BAK Battery announced the launch of its new RoPower Series, a next-generation power solution engineered to meet the surging energy demands of advanced robotics.

With the global humanoid robot market projected by Goldman Sachs to hit $38 billion by 2035—and potentially soar past $200 billion in an optimistic scenario—industries are accelerating from “automation as an option” to “robotics as a necessity.” The RoPower Series arrives at this critical moment, offering higher energy density, faster charging, and greater durability to drive smarter, longer, and more capable robots.

In parallel, a critical challenge has come to the fore: power. Smarter AI, more complex sensor fusion, and extended uninterrupted operation are placing unprecedented demands on the robot’s “heart”—its power system. In this context, BAK Battery introduces the RoPower Series, delivering a more powerful and reliable kinetic energy solution for the robotics industry.





Tailored Power for Expanding Capabilities

RoPower18650-30D: High-Intensity Performance

Ideal for outdoor operations and high-intensity logistics, this cell delivers instant power when it matters most. Featuring a tabless design, it reduces internal resistance by 70% to under 5mΩ, boosts discharge capability by 100%, and lowers temperature rise by 30%. With a 50A ultra-high discharge rate, it supports dynamic movements like climbing and jumping without lag. Recharge from 10% to 80% in just 9 minutes — combining high power and fast recharge for maximum uptime.

RoPower21700-65E: Long-Lasting Endurance

Designed for extended operations such as patrolling and home assistance, this model increases runtime by up to 30%, thanks to a volumetric energy density of 928Wh/L and gravimetric density of 315Wh/kg. Its low internal resistance (<8mΩ) and 4C discharge rate ensure efficient output, while a wide operating temperature range (-30°C to 60°C) and 12 safety certifications make it reliable in challenging settings.

RoPower4695-330B: Extreme Conditions, Uncompromised Safety

Built for harsh and unpredictable environments, this power cell combines high energy density (280Wh/kg) with an ultra-long cycle life of 2,000 charges. A 15-minute fast recharge minimizes downtime. Safety is reinforced with tabless technology, maintaining internal resistance below 0.8mΩ to prevent overheating, alongside multi-level protection features including zero thermal spread.

BAK Battery has developed a versatile product matrix—fine-tuning power output, capacity, and safety to match varying operational demands. Whether for lightweight service tasks or heavy-duty industrial use, there’s a RoPower solution designed to fit.

Liu Zhibo, Executive Vice President of BAK Battery stated, “Every 1Wh/kg gain in energy density or 0.1C improvement in charging doesn’t just enhance performance — it unlocks new realms of possibility. At BAK, we’re committed to understanding the evolving needs of the robotics industry and expanding our battery family to support scalable, real-world applications. We are not just powering robots, but energizing global industrial progress.”

The RoPower Series is designed to be the “core power engine” for robots—going far beyond just filling the “tank.” By increasing cell energy density, it doubles operational runtime; through extreme power output, it delivers robust dynamic force; and with over 2,000 cycles, it paves the way for scalable deployment. These advancements not only expand application boundaries but also unlock creative potential, accelerating the robotics industry into the future.

