International Endeavors Corporation to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Endeavors Corporation (OTC: IDVV) (the “Company”), based in Hong Kong and operating its business under the brand name “ModuLink”, focused on property development utilizing modular integrated construction (“MiC”) technology, embedded with proprietary atmospheric water generation (“AWG”) and Internet of Things (“IoT”) property management systems, today announced that William Fu, CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 28th, 2025

DATE: October 28th

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

On March 28th, 2025, IDVV entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Share Exchange”) with the shareholders of ModuLink Investment Limited (“MIL”) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of MIL by issuing a total of 2,356,712,066 shares of common stock. This Share Exchange was consummated on May 1st, 2025, and MIL became a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company.

IDVV announced on September 29th, 2025 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) approved the Company’s Form 10 registration statement following a full review process. This important milestone strengthens IDVV’s transparency, credibility and reporting standards, positioning the Company for greater investor confidence and future growth opportunities.

On October 20th, 2025, IDVV filed application with the State of Nevada to change its corporate name to “ModuLink Inc.”, which established ModuLink as the Company’s core operating business. The transition to ModuLink Inc. reflects a unified corporate identity under the ModuLink brand, a sharper strategic focus, and a long-term commitment to innovation, disciplined growth and shareholder value creation.

About International Endeavors Corporation

International Endeavors Corporation and its subsidiaries operating under the brand name “ModuLink” are engaged in the business of property development by implementing modular integrated construction technology (“MiC”), embedded with our proprietary atmospheric water generators (“AWG”) and property management system by internet of things (“IoT”). We believe that these technologies support the development of sustainable and intelligent properties tailored for varieties of markets, including residential, commercial, industrial and remote or resource-scarce environments.

Website: http://www.modulinktech.com

