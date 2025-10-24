Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Presents at the Million Dollar Mingle

Findlay, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - October 24, 2025 - -

After a year away from public appearances to recover from colorectal cancer, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, is returning to the stage at the Million Dollar Mingle Business Symposium on Friday, November 7, 9 am- noon, as part of the Million Dollar Mingle Celebrity Charity Polo Weekend Experience, November 6-9, 2025. Hosted by AC Caswell, former Oakland Raider, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, the event will take place in Mesa, Arizona, bringing together athletes, executives, and influencers to raise proceeds for local community organizations. Dr. Adams-Miller's presentation will explore how neuroscience and communication science strengthen resilience, adaptability, and influence in leadership.

Her return coincides with a growing national focus on leadership resilience and workplace adaptability. According to a 2024 report from the American Psychological Association, adaptability and emotional regulation are among the top predictors of long-term executive success. Dr. Adams-Miller's keynote will connect these findings to decision-making, clarity, and effective communication in high-stakes environments.

"It's an honor to host speakers like Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller," said AC Caswell, founder of the Million Dollar Mingle and creator of the We Fight for Life campaign. "The symposium unites athletes, entertainers, and executives to raise proceeds for community-based charities that make a measurable difference in people's lives."

The Million Dollar Mingle Business Symposium crowd of over 3000+ attendees benefits several charitable initiatives, including: Mechelle Cares Foundation, providing resources and mentorship to help entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses; Arizona Smashers Foundation, empowering youth through baseball and softball programs that build teamwork, life skills, and confidence; Real Fathers Charity, supporting single fathers with education, entrepreneurship training, and job readiness programs to promote family stability and reduce poverty; and Rise & Dream Foundation, serving at-risk children and families through education, health, and wellness initiatives that restore hope and opportunity.

During her hiatus, Dr. Adams-Miller focused on research and strategic development within the Wealth and Legacy Alliance, an initiative uniting entrepreneurs, athletes, and executives who value purposeful growth and measurable impact. Her return marks a continuation of her work with the subconscious, studying how the brain processes influence, stress, and leadership decisions under pressure.

Dr. Adams-Miller's research on the neuroscience of influence and decision-making directly aligns with the symposium's mission to equip business leaders with tools for sustainable growth and social responsibility. Her work illustrates how cognitive science and communication strategy can be applied to philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and community building—the same principles driving the We Fight for Life campaign and its partner charities.

"Time away allowed for impact reflection and deeper study," Dr. Adams-Miller said. "I'm returning to share insights on how leaders can rebuild clarity, confidence, and communication in changing times."

Her presentations integrate neuroscience, influence psychology, and communication strategy, offering practical frameworks for executives and entrepreneurs. The focus is on applying evidence-based methods—rather than motivation alone—to improve leadership performance, focus, and emotional regulation.

The Mesa-based symposium will feature networking sessions, educational panels, and live entertainment, creating opportunities for collaboration among professionals, athletes, and philanthropists committed to social impact. Attendees can expect to gain research-informed tools to strengthen their leadership mindset and communication effectiveness.

"Speaking again is less about performance and more about contribution," Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller added. "This next chapter is about using science and service to help others lead with impact, purpose, and resilience."

Future speaking engagements for Dr. Adams-Miller will continue exploring topics such as neuro-leadership, strategic influence, and evidence-based communication frameworks for high-performance leadership.

