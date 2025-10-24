USW to join Ontario NDP and labour leaders to protect good union jobs at risk of offshoring

 | Source: United Steelworkers union United Steelworkers union

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader of the Official Opposition Marit Stiles and NDP shadow minister for Labour Jamie West (Sudbury) will be joined by the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), and the United Steelworkers union (USW) to fight for good union jobs at risk of being offshored.

DATE: Monday, Oct. 27

TIME: 9:30 a.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Queen’s Park Media Studio 

WATCH LIVE: https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/video/media-studio

Speakers include:

  • Marit Stiles, Leader, Official Opposition
  • Jamie West, Member of Provincial Parliament, Sudbury
  • Laura Walton, OFL president
  • Michael Philips, USW Local 1944 president
  • Corey Mandryk, USW Local 1944 lead organizer

 
***MEDIA AVAILABILITY***

For more information:

Kim Hume, USW Communications, 416-553-2421, khume@usw.ca
Christy Keirallah, Ontario NDP Caucus, 416-602-9641, ckheirallah@ndp.on.ca


Tags

United Steelworkers Telecommunications Rogers Ericsson workers labour union economy jobs

Recommended Reading