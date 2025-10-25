World Champion Marion Clignet’s Journey: One More Kilometer, 30 Years on the Road.

Jelenew Unveils Marion Clignet’s Inspirational Journey in New Video

Jelenew, the premium cycling apparel brand for women, proudly presents a powerful new video that showcases the incredible story of co-founder Marion Clignet. Titled "Marion Clignet: One More Kilometer, 30 Years on the Road", the video chronicles Marion's journey from a life-changing health diagnosis to becoming a visionary in the cycling industry.

From Adversity to Victory: Marion’s Story

Marion’s life was forever altered at 22 when a sudden seizure and epilepsy diagnosis not only caused her to lose her driver's license but also led her to cycling. What started as a practical solution became a passion, propelling her into competitive cycling. Overcoming health challenges, Marion went on to become a world champion, world record holder, and Olympic medalist, embodying the power of resilience and determination.

Jelenew: Empowering Women Cyclists

Through her career, Marion experienced firsthand the lack of cycling apparel designed for women. The industry often relied on the "shrink it and pink it" approach, simply resizing men’s gear without addressing the specific needs of women. This inspired Marion to co-found Jelenew, a brand committed to creating high-performance, anatomically tailored gear for women.

Jelenew combines advanced fabric technology with expert tailoring to deliver cycling gear that is functional, stylish, and empowering. Our Curvetec® technology ensures a perfect fit for women’s bodies, while our gear performs at the highest level, ensuring comfort during every ride.

A Brand That Celebrates Women in Cycling

Marion’s story highlights the power of cycling as more than just a sport — it’s a path to empowerment and self-discovery. With Jelenew, Marion continues to champion women cyclists globally, not only through superior gear but also by amplifying their voices through the Jelenew Ride Leaders Program and Jelenew 100 initiative. These programs celebrate the resilience and courage of women who embrace cycling as a tool for personal growth.

Marion Clignet’s story is one of persistence, triumph, and the unwavering belief that no obstacle is too great to overcome. Her journey is a testament to the transformative power of cycling and the importance of believing in yourself, no matter the challenge.

The full video is now available on the Jelenew YouTube channel and Jelenew website. Through this video, Jelenew aims to inspire and empower women everywhere to take control of their journey and ride their own path.