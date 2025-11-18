Discover diverse cycling styles at Jelenew, Marais. Opening at 66 Rue du Temple, 75003 Paris.

The Jelenew Paris store is officially opening its doors at 66 Rue du Temple, Paris, on 8th November. This new store marks a significant milestone for Jelenew, a brand dedicated to providing women cyclists with high-performance, comfortable, and stylish apparel. Whether for daily commuting, training, or recreational cycling, Jelenew’s expertly crafted gear offers the perfect blend of function and fashion for every rider.

Marion Clignet’s Journey

At the opening of the Paris store, Marion Clignet, co-founder of Jelenew and Olympic medalist, shared the brand’s inspiring journey. With over 30 years of cycling experience, Marion reflected on her path from a challenging health diagnosis that led her to cycling, to surpassing the world’s fastest cyclists. Her journey was not just about winning titles, but about overcoming adversity and finding strength through cycling.

During her speech, Marion expressed her pride in seeing Jelenew come to life, a brand born out of her frustration with cycling apparel that failed to meet the needs of women. “For too long, cycling gear for women was just resized men’s gear or simply rebranded in pink,” she shared. “Jelenew is here to offer women something different: gear that enhances comfort, performance, and style, with every piece designed specifically for women.”

Jelenew Paris – A Space That Celebrates Women Cyclists

Located in the vibrant area of 66 Rue du Temple, Paris, the new Jelenew store is more than just a retail space. It is a hub for women who ride with passion, strength, and purpose. The store offers a carefully curated selection of Jelenew’s high-performance cycling apparel, crafted with premium fabrics, expert tailoring, and advanced technology. From lightweight jerseys for urban commutes to performance bibs and technical jackets, Jelenew’s gear is designed to meet the unique needs of women cyclists, no matter the terrain or weather conditions.

Share Your Cycling Story

Jelenew invites women to share their personal stories related to cycling and how the sport has impacted their lives. Whether it's about overcoming challenges, experiencing the freedom of cycling, or embracing the joy of movement, these stories are central to the spirit of Jelenew. The brand strives to inspire more women to embrace cycling as a tool for personal growth and empowerment.

The Jelenew team looks forward to welcoming visitors to the new Paris store. Discover the brand’s vision, meet like-minded cyclists, and experience the gear that’s designed to help women ride in comfort and style.